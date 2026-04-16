Seven months after Mandelson was appointed US ambassador, he was sacked over his relationship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Lammy and Starmer were not aware the Foreign Office had overruled the vetting decision. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The Prime Minister and his deputy, David Lammy, have denied knowledge that the Foreign Office overruled failed security vetting checks on disgraced Labour peer Peter Mandelson.

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Mandelson was initially denied clearance in late January 2025 after a highly confidential background check by security officials, multiple sources say. A few weeks later, Sir Keir Starmer announced Mandelson as the UK’s chief diplomat in Washington. No.10 has since revealed that Starmer was not aware the Foreign Office had overruled the vetting decision until earlier this week. David Lammy did not know the Foreign Office had overruled Lord Peter Mandelson’s vetting until Thursday afternoon, it is understood. Deputy Prime Minister Mr Lammy was the Foreign Secretary when Lord Mandelson was appointed British ambassador to the US. Seven months after Mandelson was appointed US ambassador, he was sacked over his relationship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Read More: Top Foreign Office civil servant removed after Starmer and Cooper 'lose confidence' over Mandelson vetting Read More: Diane Abbott says she 'doesn't buy' Starmer explanation over Mandelson as PM faces new crisis over ex-ambassador

LBC understands Mandelson was not aware that he had allegedly failed vetting, and the matter is not believed to have been raised to him. Top Foreign Office civil servant Sir Olly Robbins was the department’s top civil servant in late January 2025 when the decision was made. Mr Robbins was a few weeks into the role at the time of the decision and was Mandelson’s soon-to-be line manager, which suggests he would have been involved in the decision. The Permanent Under-Secretary has lost the confidence of Sir Keir, and Mr Lammy, over his handling of the vetting process and is set to leave his post. A government spokesperson said: "The security vetting process for Peter Mandelson was sponsored by the FCDO. The decision to grant Developed Vetting to Peter Mandelson against the recommendation of UK Security Vetting was taken by officials in the FCDO.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (R) and former British ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson. Picture: Alamy