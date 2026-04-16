Starmer and Lammy deny knowing Foreign Office overruled Peter Mandelson's failed security vetting
Seven months after Mandelson was appointed US ambassador, he was sacked over his relationship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
The Prime Minister and his deputy, David Lammy, have denied knowledge that the Foreign Office overruled failed security vetting checks on disgraced Labour peer Peter Mandelson.
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Mandelson was initially denied clearance in late January 2025 after a highly confidential background check by security officials, multiple sources say.
A few weeks later, Sir Keir Starmer announced Mandelson as the UK’s chief diplomat in Washington.
No.10 has since revealed that Starmer was not aware the Foreign Office had overruled the vetting decision until earlier this week.
David Lammy did not know the Foreign Office had overruled Lord Peter Mandelson’s vetting until Thursday afternoon, it is understood.
Deputy Prime Minister Mr Lammy was the Foreign Secretary when Lord Mandelson was appointed British ambassador to the US.
Seven months after Mandelson was appointed US ambassador, he was sacked over his relationship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Read More: Top Foreign Office civil servant removed after Starmer and Cooper 'lose confidence' over Mandelson vetting
Read More: Diane Abbott says she 'doesn't buy' Starmer explanation over Mandelson as PM faces new crisis over ex-ambassador
LBC understands Mandelson was not aware that he had allegedly failed vetting, and the matter is not believed to have been raised to him.
Top Foreign Office civil servant Sir Olly Robbins was the department’s top civil servant in late January 2025 when the decision was made.
Mr Robbins was a few weeks into the role at the time of the decision and was Mandelson’s soon-to-be line manager, which suggests he would have been involved in the decision.
The Permanent Under-Secretary has lost the confidence of Sir Keir, and Mr Lammy, over his handling of the vetting process and is set to leave his post.
A government spokesperson said: "The security vetting process for Peter Mandelson was sponsored by the FCDO. The decision to grant Developed Vetting to Peter Mandelson against the recommendation of UK Security Vetting was taken by officials in the FCDO.
"Neither the Prime Minister, nor any Government Minister, was aware that Peter Mandelson was granted Developed Vetting against the advice of UK Security Vetting until earlier this week.
"Once the Prime Minister was informed he immediately instructed officials to establish the facts about why the Developed Vetting was granted, in order to enact plans to update the House of Commons.
"The Government is committed to complying with the Humble Address in full as soon as possible. Any documentation within the scope of the Humble Address that requires redaction on the basis of national security or international relations will be provided to the ISC. This will include documents provided to the FCDO by UK Security Vetting."
Diane Abbott MP, the Mother of the House, told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that she didn't believe that Sir Keir did not know about Mandelson's failed vetting.
The MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington told Andrew: "I never bought the story that Keir Starmer wasn't told in the first place. When I came down from Cambridge, my first job was as a career civil servant, and you get the most elaborate vetting in the civil service, even if you're new, like myself.
"So the idea that he's now still saying he didn't know. This is a man who was the Director of Public Prosecutions. The fact that he wasn't across these matters is just not credible."
When asked about whether the Prime Minister should resign over the scandal, Ms Abbott said: "Well, I think he needs to consider his position.
"You cannot mislead the House in this way. You just can't. Everybody knows that. So I think he has to consider his position."
Reform UK and the Green Party have called for Starmer to resign, while the SNP have reported him to the ethics advisor.