Peter Mandelson to step down from House of Lords over Epstein scandal
Peter Mandelson is to step down from the House of Lords following the latest revelations about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
The shock announcement was made in the upper chamber by the Lord Speaker on Tuesday afternoon.
Mandelson will formally retire from the House on February 4, Lord Forsyth of Drumlean revealed.
It comes as officials have been drafting legislation that allows Mandelson’s peerage to be removed “as quickly as possible” after it emerged he passed on emails containing highly sensitive Government business to Epstein.
Downing Street said material connected to the emails between the peer and the paedophile financier had been 'referred' to Scotland Yard.
Sir Keir Starmer had threatened the legislation within weeks to strip the former US Ambassador of his title while the police are assessing information relating to alleged misconduct in public office.
Number 10 branded the revelations from the latest batch of files “disgraceful”, adding that Sir Keir Starmer was “not reassured that the totality of the information has yet emerged”.
Speaking today, the Prime Minister said the former Labour Peer had "let the country down."
Files released by the US Department of Justice apparently showed Mandelson passing material to Epstein while serving as a cabinet minister in Gordon Brown’s Labour administration.
No.10 revealed today that the Cabinet Office referred material to the police after an initial review of the documents, saying it contained “likely market sensitive information” while official handling safeguards had been “compromised”.
Mandelson was awarded a life peerage in 2008, but had been on a leave of absence from 31 January last year following his appointment as UK ambassador to Washington.
He was sacked from the post in September after further details about his links to Epstein emerged.
The latest round of Epstein File releases also included emails claiming Epstein had sent Mandelson's husband tens of thousands of pounds.
The emails also appear to show Mandelson telling Epstein he would lobby his fellow ministers over a proposed tax on bankers' bonuses at the height of the financial crisis in 2009.
Mandelson has insisted he had “absolutely no recollection” of receiving payments totalling 75,000 US dollars (around £55,000) from Epstein between 2003 and 2004 as bank details in the files released by the US Department of Justice indicated.
Speaking to the Times, he admitted to a “lapse in judgment” after it emerged Epstein funded an osteopathy course for his husband Reinaldo Avila da Silva in 2009 at the time the government was dealing with the global financial crisis.
“In retrospect, it was clearly a lapse in our collective judgment for Reinaldo to accept this offer.
At the time it was not a consequential decision,” he said.
He rejected the suggestion that this left him open to bribery claims, with Epstein lobbying him to change banker bonus rules.“
There was non-stop discussion from the entire industry about reforming the banks and how to strike the right balance in regulation,” Mandelson said.
He added: “The idea that giving Reinaldo an osteopath bursary is going to sway mine or anyone else’s views about banking policy is risible.”
Mandelson's links to the sex trafficker have become even clearer in recent days, with dozens of documents released by the US Justice Department suggesting they were in regular contact.