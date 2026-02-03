It comes as officials have been drafting legislation that allows Mandelson’s peerage to be removed “as quickly as possible” after it emerged he passed on emails containing highly sensitive Government business to Epstein

Lord Mandelson is to step down from the House of Lords, it has been announced by the Lord Speaker. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Peter Mandelson is to step down from the House of Lords following the latest revelations about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The shock announcement was made in the upper chamber by the Lord Speaker on Tuesday afternoon. Mandelson will formally retire from the House on February 4, Lord Forsyth of Drumlean revealed. It comes as officials have been drafting legislation that allows Mandelson’s peerage to be removed “as quickly as possible” after it emerged he passed on emails containing highly sensitive Government business to Epstein. Downing Street said material connected to the emails between the peer and the paedophile financier had been 'referred' to Scotland Yard. Sir Keir Starmer had threatened the legislation within weeks to strip the former US Ambassador of his title while the police are assessing information relating to alleged misconduct in public office. Number 10 branded the revelations from the latest batch of files “disgraceful”, adding that Sir Keir Starmer was “not reassured that the totality of the information has yet emerged”. Read more: Starmer hands dossier on Peter Mandelson’s Epstein emails over to police Read more: Peter Mandelson has left the Labour party, but the questions for Starmer are just beginning, writes Natasha Clark

Speaking today, the Prime Minister said the former Labour Peer had "let the country down." Files released by the US Department of Justice apparently showed Mandelson passing material to Epstein while serving as a cabinet minister in Gordon Brown’s Labour administration. No.10 revealed today that the Cabinet Office referred material to the police after an initial review of the documents, saying it contained “likely market sensitive information” while official handling safeguards had been “compromised”.

Files released by the US Department of Justice apparently showed Mandelson passing material to Epstein while serving as a cabinet minister in Gordon Brown’s Labour administration. Picture: Department of Justice

Mandelson was awarded a life peerage in 2008, but had been on a leave of absence from 31 January last year following his appointment as UK ambassador to Washington. He was sacked from the post in September after further details about his links to Epstein emerged. The latest round of Epstein File releases also included emails claiming Epstein had sent Mandelson's husband tens of thousands of pounds. The emails also appear to show Mandelson telling Epstein he would lobby his fellow ministers over a proposed tax on bankers' bonuses at the height of the financial crisis in 2009.

Starmer branded Mandelson's alleged transmission of highly-sensitive government business to Epstein “disgraceful”. Picture: PA