Lord Mandelson summoned to testify in front of Congress as part of US Epstein investigation. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Lord Mandelson has been summoned to testify in front of Congresses as part of the ongoing US investigation into Jeffery Epstein.

House Democrats are said to have sent a formal letter to the former US ambassador on Friday, calling on him to give evidence in front of the house oversight committee. The summons forms part of the ongoing investigation into the paedophile financier, with the committee suggesting Lord Mandelson holds "critical information" on Epstein and his co-conspirators that could assist with their probe. It comes as police were seen arriving at two addresses linked to Lord Mandelson in the UK last Friday, with the force seen carrying boxes away from the Regent's Park address in London. After being sacked from his role as British ambassador to the United States in September, Lord Mandelson was also seen to step down from the House of Lords earlier this month. Read more: Doctor present at Epstein’s post-mortem claims paedophile’s death was ‘most likely caused by strangulation’ Read more: Angela Rayner and Andy Burnham demand more support for pubs in latest challenge to Starmer

The letter sent to Lord Mandelson on Friday. Picture: House Oversight Committee

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister was dragged further into the controversy surrounding the so-called 'Epstein Files' over his decision to appoint Lord Mandelson as US ambassador. The turmoil engulfing his own party - and calls for his resignation from beyond Downing Street, saw the embattled Prime Minister declare that he would "never walk away from the country I love". The summons, obtained by The Telegraph, suggests members of Congress insist “numerous pieces of evidence have come to light” demonstrating Lord Mandelson’s “close ties to Jeffrey Epstein over the span of multiple years”. “While you no longer serve as British ambassador to the United States and have stepped down from the House of Lords, it is clear that you possessed extensive social and business ties to Jeffrey Epstein and hold critical information pertaining to our investigation of Epstein’s operations,” reads the letter, signed by Democrats Suhas Subramanyam and Robert Garcia.

"Given the appalling allegations regarding Epstein’s conduct, we request that you make yourself available for a transcribed interview with committee staff regarding the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators.” The letter outlines deadlines, with Mandelson given until February 27 to respond to the Committee’s request “due to the urgency and gravity of this matter”. It continues: "Numerous pieces of evidence have come to light demonstrating your close ties to Jeffrey Epstein over the span of multiple years. For example, in 2003, you authored a handwritten note that was included in Epstein’s 50th Birthday Book, referring to Epstein as your “best pal” and praising him as “an intelligent, sharp-witted man[.]"

Members of the media stand outside the London home of Lord Peter Mandelson near Regent’s Park amid heightened press attention following media reports concerning documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. Picture: Alamy

Listing pieces of evidence, including "bank records obtained by the Committee, Epstein transferred sizeable sums of money to you, including payments between 2003 and 2004 totalling more than $75,000", alongside "a message of support" to Epstein "while Epstein was facing charges for soliciting a minor". It also listed a 2010 message to Epstein "with insider information just hours before European governments announced a €500 billion deal to strengthen the shared currency, noting “sources tell me 500 b euro bailout” is almost complete".

Lord Mandelson pictured in the 'Epstein Files'. Picture: DOJ