Mandelson's brutal takedown of Starmer was revealed in a tranche of newly-released files. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Peter Mandelson said Keir Starmer "lacks verve" and the government needs more "panache" in a damning takedown of the Prime Minister in a newly-released tranche of documents.

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The brutal slating of the PM was laid bare as hundreds of files related to Mandelson's appointment as the UK’s ambassador to the US were released by the Government on Monday. In one exchange between Mandelson and Pat McFadden, the then-Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Mandelson wrote that the whole of Number 10 needed a revamp as those at the top lacked the energy needed to lead the country. He said Starmer "lacks verve" and went on to say the government needs "panache". In another exchange, he said of Downing Street: "It is beleaguered and bereft. It requires complete revamp and infusion of purpose and confidence to get anywhere." It came after Labour suffered poor results in local elections last May. Mandelson wrote: "It stems from the top and Keir lacks verve as does the Cabinet as a whole. People’s heads are broadly in the right place but you need more people who can execute. “I have a feeling that Keir is now consistently going for direction B. His recanting on his immigration speech, on welfare, now Gaza. There is definitely a “let Keir be Keir” trend." Read more: You’ll 'never regret' making me ambassador, Mandelson said - as Government dumps thousands more files Read more: Key texts, emails and WhatsApps from latest dump of Mandelson files

Mandelson slammed Starmer in messages with Pat McFadden. Picture: Getty

Paraphrasing Morgan McSweeney, then Sir Keir’s Chief of Staff, Mandelson said: “This is what Morgan senses and so it is particularly acute for him. His view from when Keir first stood is that the cycle has been the same, advance/buckle/advance/buckle.” In another exchange with McFadden in May 2025, days after Reform took the seat of Runcorn from Labour in a by-election, Mandelson said: "Morgan was so confident on Thursday night of having won Runcorn. The problem is the government doesn't give a sense of crusading to turn round and change Britain. That's what I mean by panache, verve. It does start right from the top..." Mandelson also said that former Prime Minister Gordon Brown had lost faith in Starmer and his Chancellor Rachel Reeves. He warned the Parliamentary Labour Party was in a “mutinous state”, and warned that Angela Rayner was seen as an “instrument of destabilisation”. Mandelson wrote to McFadden in July 2025: “I have spoken to Morgan a lot this week and last night I was direct with him - Keir is not leading from the front and Morgan is not organising the centre as it needs to be Gordon has it in for Keir(and Rachel) big time. He doesn’t seriously believe that Angela is an alternative but she is an instrument of destabilization. I doubt he thinks Ed is fit for purposebut he is doing to Keir what he has always done to successive Scottish leaders.”

Mandelson told McFadden the Government lacks "panache". Picture: UK Government