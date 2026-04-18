Lord Mandelson’s lobbying firm's single biggest client was a company linked to the Chinese military, according to leaked documents.

WuXi was recently described by the Pentagon as a firm engaged in helping the Chinese military. It urged Congress to add it to a list of companies that pose security risks, according to Bloomberg.

This resulted in the company, co-founded by the peer in 2010, topping a list of “biggest clients by revenue”

Mandelson retained shares in Global Counsel last year while he was the UK ambassador to Washington, when it received £2.24 million from WuXi AppTec, a Shanghai-listed life science firm.

WuXi's alleged links to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and human rights abuses in Xinjiang long predated its work with Global Counsel, according to The Times.

In 2024, Ge Li, WuXi’s chair and chief executive, signed an open letter denying that the company posed a national security risk to any country.

“We strongly object to blanket allegations and preemptive actions against our company without due process,” the letter said.

Mandelson resigned from Global Counsel shortly before the 2024 general election and stood down as an adviser in December 2024, though he maintained a stake in the company.

He served as the UK ambassador to America from February 10 to September 11 last year.

Senior government sources say Mandelson's foreign links are to blame for the UK Security Vetting agency's decision to recommend against his appointment, rather than his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Sir Keir Starmer will justify his handling of the appointment in a parliamentary appearance on Monday.