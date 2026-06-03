This is the astonishing moment a woman was swallowed up by the ground after falling through a manhole cover in Brazil.

Footage captured the shocking moment the woman fell down the manhole and into a sewer in Rio de Janeiro not long after two men allegedly tried to steal the cover.

Hours before the incident, two men were captured on CCTV appearing to tamper with the cover in an attempted cable theft.

Fabiana Rosa can be seen walking down the street on her phone when she suddenly plummets into the ground.

She steps on the manhole - just for the metal cover to flip, sending her straight into the drainage system below.

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