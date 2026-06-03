Astonishing moment woman disappears after falling through manhole cover in street
“I thought I was going to die,” Fabiana Rosa, a 33-year-old chef from Rio de Janeiro, told a local news outlet.
This is the astonishing moment a woman was swallowed up by the ground after falling through a manhole cover in Brazil.
Listen to this article
Footage captured the shocking moment the woman fell down the manhole and into a sewer in Rio de Janeiro not long after two men allegedly tried to steal the cover.
Hours before the incident, two men were captured on CCTV appearing to tamper with the cover in an attempted cable theft.
Fabiana Rosa can be seen walking down the street on her phone when she suddenly plummets into the ground.
She steps on the manhole - just for the metal cover to flip, sending her straight into the drainage system below.
Read more: Electrician found guilty of murdering judge’s daughter before blowing up their home
Read more: Southampton community leaders accuse far right of 'bussing' people to city to 'fuel' violence amid Henry Nowak killing
“I thought I was going to die,” the 33-year-old chef told a local news outlet.
A motorcyclist who watched the fall immediately rushes to her aid, and emergency services were able to pull her to safety.
Fortunately, Ms Rosa only suffered moderate injuries.