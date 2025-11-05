Manhunt after second sex offending migrant accidentally released from prison - and he's been at large for a week
Prison officials released the Algerian criminal by mistake last Wednesday, and only told police about it yesterday
A manhunt has been launched for a second migrant who has been freed from prison by mistake.
Listen to this article
The Algerian man, 24, was accidentally released from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday last week. It is the second high profile case within weeks of a migrant offender being freed after sex offender Hadush Kebatu was mistakenly released instead of being deported.
The Metropolitan Police was only informed at lunchtime on Tuesday this week.
The man’s name has not been released but he is understood to have been previously convicted of sex offences.
A Met Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 13:00hrs on Tuesday, 4 November, the Met was informed by the Prison Service that a prisoner had been released in error from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday, 29 October.
“The prisoner is a 24-year-old Algerian man.
“Officers are carrying out urgent enquiries in an effort to locate him and return him to custody.”
The development came minutes after David Lammy refused to say whether any further asylum-seeking defendants had been accidentally let out, after he was repeatedly asked at PMQs.
Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge asked multiple times whether there had been any further mistaken releases after sex criminal Hadush Kebatu was freed.
Addressing Mr Lammy, Mr Cartlidge said: “He’s the Justice Secretary. He’s responsible for the justice system. He needs to take responsibility.
“And I’m going to repeat it once more for the avoidance of doubt, because he did not answer it twice.
“Can he reassure the House that since Kebatu was released, no other asylum-seeking offender has been accidentally let out of prison?”
Mr Lammy, who stood in for Sir Keir Starmer, responded: “Get a grip, man, I know I’m the Justice Secretary, that’s why I’m at the despatch box.”
“We know that there have been spikes since 2021 under his watch. When did he come to this House and apologise?”
Sex offender Hadush Kebatu, whose actions sparked nationwide anti-Migrant protests, was arrested in London on 24 October following a three-day manhunt after he was also mistakenly freed.
Kebatu was jailed for one year in September, having been found guilty of two sexual assaults, harassing a 14-year-old girl and inciting her to engage in sexual activity in July.
The Ethiopian, who was living at The Bell Hotel in Epping at the time of his offending, was deported on 28 October.
Staff were meant to be taking him to a deportation centre when he was instead released.