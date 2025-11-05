A manhunt has been launched for a second migrant who has been freed from prison by mistake.

The Algerian man, 24, was accidentally released from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday last week. It is the second high profile case within weeks of a migrant offender being freed after sex offender Hadush Kebatu was mistakenly released instead of being deported.

The Metropolitan Police was only informed at lunchtime on Tuesday this week.

The man’s name has not been released but he is understood to have been previously convicted of sex offences.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 13:00hrs on Tuesday, 4 November, the Met was informed by the Prison Service that a prisoner had been released in error from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday, 29 October.

“The prisoner is a 24-year-old Algerian man.

“Officers are carrying out urgent enquiries in an effort to locate him and return him to custody.”

The development came minutes after David Lammy refused to say whether any further asylum-seeking defendants had been accidentally let out, after he was repeatedly asked at PMQs.