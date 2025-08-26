A manhunt is underway in a remote part of Australia after a gunman shot and killed two officers at a rural property.

Victoria Police were called to the scene near Porepunkah, around 300km (190 miles) northeast of Melbourne, shortly after 10.30am on Tuesday.

Ten officers visited the address in order to execute a search warrant, where they “were met by the offender" who killed the officers in "cold blood”.

Victoria Police Commissioner Mike Bush paid tribute to the “brave” officers, identifying the victims as 59-year-old detective and a senior constable aged 35.

A third officer was “seriously injured” after receiving a shot to the lower body, according to a statement by the force.

“It is believed ten police attended the property on Rayner track,” said the statement.

“It’s believed the offender has since left the property and at this time his whereabouts are unknown. A significant search is actively underway to locate the man.”

Local police have said the suspect had multiple firearms, but did not clarify whether officers had discharged their weapons.

Reports suggest the suspect had taken and fired the officers’ weapons, a claim that police did not comment on.

No other officers were wounded in the incident.