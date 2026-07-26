Police named 21-year-old Abdul B as the suspect wanted in connection with the attack

Pictured: 21-year-old Abdul B who has been named as a suspect after a van ploughed into a crowd in Berlin. Picture: Polizei Berlin/Reuters/Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

One person has been killed and 17 injured, with some in a life-threatening condition, after a vehicle mowed down a crowd near Berlin's Pride celebrations on Saturday evening, setting off a manhunt for those responsible, the police said.

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Hours after the apparent attack, many details remained unclear, but police said the vehicle struck multiple people after charging into the city's central Tiergarten park close to the Brandenburg Gate. Police named 21-year-old Abdul B as the suspect wanted in connection with the attack. He is slim and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white bottoms. They have advised the public to avoid direct contact with him as he may be "armed and dangerous". Abdul is known to local police for his connection to the "Islamist scene" in the area, and it is believed that more than one person exited the vehicle after it struck a tree. They added that several people had also been stabbed. Read more: Man killed in Valencia as 270,000 people forced to flee wildfires in Spain and France Read more: US missiles hit Iran as path towards de-escalation uncertain

A police officer takes pictures on July 26, 2026 of the car that alledgedly was driven into people killing one person and injuring around 16 before crashing on a tree in the Tiergarten park. Picture: RALF HIRSCHBERGER / AFP via Getty Images

"According to our latest information, the vehicle drove ... into the Tiergarten around 10 p.m. (2100 BST), injuring several people in the process, and then came to a standstill after hitting a tree here in the Tiergarten," a police spokesperson at the scene said. "It was empty, which is why we are currently working intensively to track down the perpetrator or perpetrators. "We have now identified a suspected perpetrator. Measures against this suspected perpetrator, who has not yet been arrested, are underway. However, this suspected perpetrator is known to the police as a member of the Islamist scene here in Berlin." Among the injured, eight had serious injuries and of those, three were in a life-threatening condition, a fire brigade spokesperson said. The police said the vehicle was white, describing it as possibly a car or minivan or minibus. Tabloid newspaper Bild cited a witness as saying it was a van and that a man emerged from it and fled on foot.

police and emergency services work at the scene of the incident in Berlin. Picture: Volodymyr Sindieiev/Anadolu via Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of people had gathered peacefully in the German capital for the annual Christopher Street Day celebrations, one of Europe's largest LGBTQ events, before the apparent attack brought it to an abrupt end. A large number of emergency service vehicles were at the scene. "It's one of the worst days for the queer community and a day I personally hoped I'd never have to experience... I'm shocked," said Julian Miethig, who attended the event. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has condemned the attack as a "heinous act", calling it an "attack on our society".

Was für eine abscheuliche Tat in Berlin. Hunderttausende Menschen aus aller Welt feierten friedlich beim Christopher Street Day. Sie wollten, dass wir gut und tolerant miteinander umgehen.

Das ist ein Angriff auf unsere Gesellschaft. — Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz (@bundeskanzler) July 26, 2026

He wrote on X: "What a heinous act in Berlin. Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world were peacefully celebrating at Christopher Street Day. "They wanted us to treat each other with kindness and tolerance. This is an attack on our society. "We are open and freedom-loving—and we will preserve and defend that. The act will be investigated and pursued with the utmost severity. "My thoughts are with the victims and their families. I wish the injured a swift recovery and thank all emergency responders." Christopher Street Day draws hundreds of thousands of people to the German capital each year.

Armed police stand near the scene where one person was killed and around 16 injured after a car struck people on the outskirts of the Christopher Street Day (CSD) parade. Picture: RALF HIRSCHBERGER / AFP via Getty Images