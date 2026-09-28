The pensioner, 85, and his wife had lived in the remote village of Verlus for around 20 years after their retirement

The retiree and his wife had lived in Verlus, near Toulouse, for 20 years. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A manhunt is underway after a British pensioner was violently beaten to death while at home in a remote French village.

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The man, who has been identified as John A., 85, was home alone when two men were seen fleeing his property after stealing his Kia car at around 2.30 am on Saturday. Police tried to stop the car because it was driving erratically, leading the suspects to flee on foot. Officers traced the suspects to the John's address, where they found his body. He had suffered a violent beating, with serious wounds around his head, an investigating source said. Read more: Thieves steal Renoir paintings worth nearly £8m from museum in south of France Read more: 'Gallant' Briton killed in Mozambique terror attack after giving up rescue helicopter seat so women and children could escape

Police tried to stop the car because it was driving erratically, leading the suspects to flee on foot. Picture: Alamy

There were also signs of a struggle inside the home. A doctor noted there had been “very violent blows” to the face during an initial inspection. An autopsy was due to take place on Monday. Jean Menvielle, the Mayor of Verlus, said: “Everybody in the village is extremely shocked by what has happened.” He said John A.’s elderly wife had recently become very ill, and so he was alone in their home over the weekend.

On Monday a manhunt was still underway for the suspects who were seen fleeing from the car. Picture: Alamy