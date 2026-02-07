A manhunt has been launched for a convicted robber who absconded from prison.

Scott Warner was first reported missing after being absent from a roll call at HMP Hollesley Bay this week.

The 37-year-old is serving a four-year and seven-month sentence for robbery and several other offences.

Members of the public have been warned to stay away from the convicted robber, calling 999 if they see him.

