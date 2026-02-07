Manhunt launched after convicted robber absconds from prison
A manhunt has been launched for a convicted robber who absconded from prison.
Scott Warner was first reported missing after being absent from a roll call at HMP Hollesley Bay this week.
The 37-year-old is serving a four-year and seven-month sentence for robbery and several other offences.
Members of the public have been warned to stay away from the convicted robber, calling 999 if they see him.
He is described as white, 6ft 3in tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
It is believed he has links to Essex.
Warner’s escape comes after an asylum-seeking sex offender, whose mistaken release from Wandsworth Prison last year led to a national manhunt, was jailed for another 26 weeks, for biting two police officers.
Algerian national Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, was handed the sentence at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court, for the assaults which took place at a London Underground train station in July 2025.
Last month, Kaddour-Cherif was given another 188-day jail term for possession of a knife and for stealing bikes from a garden shed.
Magistrates heard that Kaddour-Cherif has an outstanding asylum claim and is due to be interviewed by Home Office officials in the coming days.