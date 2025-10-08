Manhunt launched for suspected killer of 'funny and intelligent' mum, 68, found dead with head injury
Rose Johnston, 68, was found dead from a blunt-force head injury at around 12.35pm on Saturday.
Police are on the hunt for the suspected killer of a mother who was found dead at home in Liverpool.
Cops have launched a murder probe and are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area as they work to track down the suspected killer.
Detective Chief Inspector Catherine Walsh said: “The investigation is moving at a pace and we are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry and speaking to friends and neighbours to build a picture of Rose’s life.
“We know that she was a very private woman and that she liked to walk around the estate where she lived.
“We would ask anyone who saw Rose on one of her walks during the past week to let us know.”
The force is asking anyone who may have captured something significant on their car dashcam or doorbell camera to get in touch.
“We understand that incidents such as this can be very concerning for people living locally, particularly those who are elderly, but I want people to feel reassured that we are putting all our efforts into finding who is responsible,” Chief Inspector Walsh added.
She continued: “There is a mobile police station on the estate and people living there can expect to see high visibility police patrols.
"I would continue to encourage anyone who has any concerns or questions to speak to officers.”
Tributes have flooded in for Ms Johnston, who was described by loved ones as “intelligent, funny and sarcastic.”
Her family said: "Mum was kind, caring, compassionate, friendly, unassuming and gentle.
"She was so intelligent, funny and sarcastic.
"Mum was a tutor working in adult education for many years and she spent recent years volunteering for the Nugent group working with people with special educational needs and even though she didn't have very much, would always buy donations for the foodbank every time she did her shopping.
"She was a very private person, but was truly family orientated.
"Mum always looked out for and always cared for her whole family, often putting everyone else before herself.
"She was a sister, auntie, great auntie, grandmother and great grandmother and my mum.
"She is going to be sadly missed by all of us.
"We just can't understand who would want to hurt her this way and can't understand why after the challenges she has faced in her life would someone do this to my lovely mum."