Rose Johnston, 68, was found dead from a blunt-force head injury at around 12.35pm on Saturday.

Rose Johnston, 68, was found dead at home from a blunt-force head injury. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Jacob Paul

Police are on the hunt for the suspected killer of a mother who was found dead at home in Liverpool.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rose Johnston, 68, was found at her Dovecot come dead from a blunt-force head injury at around 12.35pm on Saturday. Cops have launched a murder probe and are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area as they work to track down the suspected killer. Detective Chief Inspector Catherine Walsh said: “The investigation is moving at a pace and we are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry and speaking to friends and neighbours to build a picture of Rose’s life. “We know that she was a very private woman and that she liked to walk around the estate where she lived. “We would ask anyone who saw Rose on one of her walks during the past week to let us know.” The force is asking anyone who may have captured something significant on their car dashcam or doorbell camera to get in touch. Read more: Teenagers jailed over machete murder of Daejaun Campbell, 15, in southeast London Read more: Grandparents jailed for life for murdering two-year-old after subjecting him to 'cruel and physically abusive regime'

The 68-year-old was found dead at her home on Ancroft Road. Picture: Google