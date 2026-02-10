A prisoner jailed for a string of robberies at knifepoint has escaped from custody after fleeing a hospital.

“Although he is only in for robbery, Boakye is extremely dangerous and has links to serious gang members.

A source told the Sun: “This is a huge cock-up and a massive embarrassment to the prison service.

The wannabe drill rapper fled in the early hours of Tuesday in the latest high-profile escape from a British prison.

Daniel Boakye, 21, outfoxed prison guards after being taken to West Middlesex University Hospital from HMP Feltham in west London.

“He would have been double-cuffed – ie cuffed to a guard – at all times and the fear is that an officer has made a mistake and un-cuffed him for some reason. Everyone at Feltham is really shocked and all the staff were told about it on email at 8am.

“Police were told and there is a massive hunt to find him because he is so dangerous.”

Boakye was one of four then-teenagers jailed in 2023 after stealing £115,000 worth of cryptocurrency at knifepoint across London.

The latest manhunt comes after several high-profile mistakes by the Prison Service in recent years.

Epping hotel migrant Hadush Kebatu was mistakenly freed in Essex last year.

A Met spokesperson told LBC: “Shortly after 03:30hrs on Tuesday, 10 February, the Met was informed by the Prison Service that a prisoner had escaped custody while under the care of prison staff at a west London hospital.

“The prisoner is a 21-year-old man. While the investigation proceeds at pace, we will not be able to provide further details.

“Officers are carrying out urgent enquiries in an effort to locate him and return him to custody.”