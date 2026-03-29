Met police have launched a murder probe after a man in his twenties was shot dead yesterday evening.

A 26-year-old man was shot dead while sitting in a car near Euston station in central London on Saturday night, the Metropolitan Police said.

The man died at the scene in Chalton Street despite the efforts of paramedics to save his life.

Emergency services were called at around 11pm after gunshots were heard.

Police said CCTV showed a suspect, who arrived and left on a bike, firing several shots at the man who was sitting in a white Nissan Juke.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Read more: Counter Terror officers join investigation as seven injured after car hits pedestrians in Derby

Read more: Four arrested as murder investigation launched following death of woman in Leeds