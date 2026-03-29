Manhunt launched after man shot in his car while suspect 'fled on bike'
Police said CCTV showed a suspect, who arrived and left on a bike, firing several shots at the man who was sitting in a white Nissan Juke
Met police have launched a murder probe after a man in his twenties was shot dead yesterday evening.
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A 26-year-old man was shot dead while sitting in a car near Euston station in central London on Saturday night, the Metropolitan Police said.
The man died at the scene in Chalton Street despite the efforts of paramedics to save his life.
Emergency services were called at around 11pm after gunshots were heard.
Police said CCTV showed a suspect, who arrived and left on a bike, firing several shots at the man who was sitting in a white Nissan Juke.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
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Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, whose team is leading the investigation, said: “We are aware of the concern that this will cause for the local community, and want to reassure them that we are working hard to identify the attacker and bring them to justice.
“If anyone has any information that could help us, it is extremely important that they contact the police – either through 101, online or via independent charity Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.
“Our thoughts are with the young man’s family at this incredibly difficult time.”
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting CAD 8032/28Mar, or, to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.