Manhunt underway after masked thieves steal four military drones from secret US Army base
The military are offering a $5k bounty for information leading to the arrest of the two suspects.
A manhunt is underway to find two masked thieves who broke into a secret US Army base and made off with four military drones.
The daring raid saw the two suspects enter the Army base before stealing four advanced military drones, with two getaway cars used to make their escape.
The drones were reportedly stolen between November 21 and 24 from Kentucky's Fort Campbell, situated along the state border separating Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Clarksville, Tennessee.
The Army Criminal Investigation Division is now offering a $5,000 reward for any information that could lead to the pair's arrest.
The stolen drones — Skydio X10D systems — are quadcopters primarily used for aerial surveillance and reconnaissance missions.
The AI enabled drones harness 5G cellular networks, travelling at up to 45mph and are often used for jamming purposes.
It also claims to "reduces operators’ cognitive load".
CCTV footage released by the military shows the suspects' getaway vehicles — a light-coloured four-door sedan and a dark coloured four-door pickup truck.
It's believed the US Army has kept the thefts under wraps since November, with the Pentagon yet to comment on the ongoing investigation.
The theft occurred amid suspicions of a planned attack by Iran on the West Coast of America, with the FBI warning of possible Iran-backed drone strikes on California.
Governor Gavin Newsom's office insisted that the state is actively monitoring potential threats and coordinating with federal and local partners.
It comes as Donald Trump told reporters that the threat was now "being investigated".
"Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran,' the alert reportedly said.
On Friday, explosions were heard across Dubai this morning after debris from an Iranian drone struck the city's financial district.