Manhunt underway after masked thieves steal four military drones from secret US Army base. Picture: US Army

By Danielle de Wolfe

A manhunt is underway to find two masked thieves who broke into a secret US Army base and made off with four military drones.

The daring raid saw the two suspects enter the Army base before stealing four advanced military drones, with two getaway cars used to make their escape. The drones were reportedly stolen between November 21 and 24 from Kentucky's Fort Campbell, situated along the state border separating Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Clarksville, Tennessee. The Army Criminal Investigation Division is now offering a $5,000 reward for any information that could lead to the pair's arrest. The stolen drones — Skydio X10D systems — are quadcopters primarily used for aerial surveillance and reconnaissance missions. Read more: Four dead after US plane downed over Iraq as Trump boasts killing Iranians is a ‘great honour’ Read more: Dubai’s financial hub hit by kamikaze drone leaving plume of smoke rising over city's skyline

The military has offered a £5k reward for the mens' capture. Picture: US Army

The AI enabled drones harness 5G cellular networks, travelling at up to 45mph and are often used for jamming purposes. It also claims to "reduces operators’ cognitive load". CCTV footage released by the military shows the suspects' getaway vehicles — a light-coloured four-door sedan and a dark coloured four-door pickup truck. It's believed the US Army has kept the thefts under wraps since November, with the Pentagon yet to comment on the ongoing investigation. The theft occurred amid suspicions of a planned attack by Iran on the West Coast of America, with the FBI warning of possible Iran-backed drone strikes on California.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division is now offering a $5,000 reward for any information that could lead to the pair's arrest. Picture: US Army

The images of the vehicle come as a $5k dollar reward was offered for information leading to their arrest. Picture: US Army