The manhunt for Epping sex offender Hadush Kebatu - who was pictured strolling through Chelmsford after being mistakenly freed from prison on Friday - has entered a second day

Hadush Kebatu, 38, was released from HMP Chelmsford by mistake with a major police operation now scrambling to find the sex offender. Picture: Picture: X/ThisIsEmmaParr/Essex Police

By Flaminia Luck

The manhunt for Epping sex offender Hadush Kebatu - who was pictured strolling through Chelmsford just minutes after being mistakenly freed from prison on Friday - has entered a second day.

On Saturday morning, Essex Police said the asylum seeker was last seen in London. Footage posted on social media showed Kebatu in his grey prison tracksuit walking down the high street and asking passersby for directions. Shortly after it was filmed, Kebatu boarded a train to London from Chelmsford railway station where he is currently "at large" according to Justice Secretary David Lammy. The 38-year-old committed the offences whilst staying at the Bell Hotel, just days after arriving in the UK on a small boat. The assaults by the Ethiopian asylum seeker sparked a nationwide wave of anti-migration protests that went on throughout the summer. Essex Police, the Metropolitan Police, and the British Transport Police all have "all hands on deck" to capture the Kebatu, according to Mr Lammy. Read more: 'I will not be silenced': Woman who unfurled Union Flag during Epping migrant hotel protest speaks after charges dropped

Kebatu has been accidentally released from prison. Picture: X

In a statement, the force says enquiries are "continuing at pace this morning". "Officers worked throughout the night to track his movements, including scouring hours of CCTV footage, and this work continues today," Essex Police says. "Our enquires show that he was last seen in the London area, and this is our focus. "The force is encouraging anyone who sees him or knows where he is to call 999 immediately."

Kebatu, who was being held at HMP Chelmsford, was meant to be sent to an immigration detention centre to be deported, but was mistakenly freed instead, the Department of Justice said on Friday. Videos have emerged online showing a man, who appears to be the sex offender, wearing a grey prison tracksuit and asking people for directions. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the mistaken release of the convicted sex offender is “totally unacceptable”.

After a few seconds, Kebatu leaves the area in Chemlsford. Picture: X/ThisIsEmmaParr

A statement from Essex Police said that it had officers “working to urgently locate and detain him” after he was seen to catch a train at Chelmsford railway station. It said: “We were informed by the prison service at 12.57pm today (Friday 24 October) of an error this morning surrounding the release of an individual.“As a result of that, we have launched a search operation to locate them and are working closely with partner agencies. “These fast-paced enquiries have shown that the man boarded a London-bound train at Chelmsford Railway Station at 12.41pm. “We understand the concern the public would have regarding this situation and can assure you we have officers working to urgently locate and detain him.” The Greater Anglia train stopped at Shenfield and Stratford before arriving at London Liverpool Street at 13.18pm, according to Trainline data. Before his sentence was delivered, Kebatu's defence barrister, Molly Dyas, said the defendant’s “firm wish is to be deported as soon as possible", as he has been suffering with his mental health. District Judge Christopher Williams called Kebatu "manipulative" as he delivered his sentence, saying he "knew full well" his younger victim was only 14 years of age. His victim, aged just 14, said she is "always checking over her shoulder" after the attack. He committed the sex attack just a week after arriving in the UK. A Prison Service spokesperson told LBC: "We are urgently working with police to return an offender to custody following a release in error at HMP Chelmsford.

Police outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex during a protest. Picture: Alamy

“Public protection is our top priority and we have launched an investigation into this incident.” Before sentencing, Judge Williams said Kebatu had tried to take his own life "on at least one occasion" while on remand in prison. Taking to X, Mr Lammy said he is "appalled" by Kebatu's accidental release.

"We are urgently working with the police to track him down and I've ordered an urgent investigation. "Kebatu must be deported for his crimes, not on our streets."