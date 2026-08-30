A manhunt is underway after one person was killed and at least five others injured in a shooting at an event in Switzerland, police said on Sunday.

Swiss newspaper Blick said the shooting happened at a rave and some of the victims were seriously injured.

A video on its site recorded successive gunshots being fired.

Local police said "nighttime shots" were reported in Schachen, in Aarau, the capital of the northern Swiss canton of Aargau, and that a major police operation has been launched.

They have appealed for any film or pictures of the incident.

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