Manhunt underway after one killed and five injured in shooting at 'rave' in Switzerland
Police have cordoned off large areas of Aargau and appealed to the public for any film or pictures of the incident
A manhunt is underway after one person was killed and at least five others injured in a shooting at an event in Switzerland, police said on Sunday.
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Swiss newspaper Blick said the shooting happened at a rave and some of the victims were seriously injured.
A video on its site recorded successive gunshots being fired.
Local police said "nighttime shots" were reported in Schachen, in Aarau, the capital of the northern Swiss canton of Aargau, and that a major police operation has been launched.
They have appealed for any film or pictures of the incident.
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The Aargau cantonal police urged the public to stay away from the area, adding that the local horse racing track, swimming pool and sports field have been cordoned off due to the ongoing operation.
Police said the perpetrator's motives and the exact circumstances of the shooting were still unclear.
Switzerland has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in Europe, although violent shootings are rare, and it approved tighter gun control rules in 2019.
More to follow