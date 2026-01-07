A manhunt has been launched after a prisoner serving a 23-year sentence for attempted murder escaped from jail.

Kieran Cameron was reported missing from HMP Thorn Cross in Warrington, Cheshire, at 8.20pm on Tuesday, police have confirmed.

The 43-year-old is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for an attempted murder in Dorset in 2016.

Cameron is described as white, about 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, with heavily receding hair and a ginger and grey beard.

Read more: Turkish man jailed for supplying thousands of small boats and engines to Channel people smugglers

Read more: Alleged Channel small boat pilot tells court he 'was forced to do so’