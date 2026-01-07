Manhunt launched after prisoner serving 23-year jail term for attempted murder escapes
Kieran Cameron escaped from HMP Thorn Cross on Tuesday
A manhunt has been launched after a prisoner serving a 23-year sentence for attempted murder escaped from jail.
Kieran Cameron was reported missing from HMP Thorn Cross in Warrington, Cheshire, at 8.20pm on Tuesday, police have confirmed.
The 43-year-old is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for an attempted murder in Dorset in 2016.
Cameron is described as white, about 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, with heavily receding hair and a ginger and grey beard.
He is known to have extensive links to Manchester, Liverpool and Dorset, Cheshire Police said.
Detective Chief Inspector Nick Henderson, of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit at Cheshire Police, said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Kieran Cameron, who is unlawfully at large after leaving HMP Thorn Cross in Warrington.
"If you see him, do not approach him, call 999 immediately."
Cameron was jailed at Plymouth Crown Court after he and a second man, Michael O’Rourke, stabbed a 22-year-old man, who was from Poole, around ten times in February 2016, the Liverpool Echo reports.
The court heard both Cameron and O'Rourke, who is formerly of Weldon Street in Walton, had been under threat from a rival gang which lead to the altercation.
He was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to 23 years.