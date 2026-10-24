Manhunt launched after prisoner escapes London medical facility - as police issue 'do not approach' warning
Anthony Lloyd, 38, was last seen at around 4.10pm on Friday
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
An urgent manhunt is underway after a prisoner escaped a medical facility in south London.
Listen to this article
Anthony Lloyd, 38, was last seen at around 4.10pm on Friday after forcing his way out of the unit in Lewisham, south London, the Metropolitan Police said.
Officers have urged the public "not to approach" Lloyd, who is described as 5ft 8in and of medium build with short dark hair.
The 38-year-old was wearing a grey-blue t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers when he disappeared, according to cops.
He was seen heading in the direction of Catford, police confirmed.
Read more: Early release prisoners given tents after Probation Service housing shortage
Read more: Killers face being confined to cells for missing sentencing hearings under new powers for judges
Lloyd was convicted in 2025 of Actual Bodily Harm (ABH) relating to an incident in Nottinghamshire involving three emergency workers, the Press Association reports.
He received a 12-month custodial sentence, which he was serving in prison.
In September, he was transferred to the Lewisham medical facility.
Detective Superintendent Melanie Pressley, who is leading the manhunt, said: “We are conducting various significant inquiries to find Lloyd and return him to custody.
“We are concerned he poses a risk both to himself and the public, and would urge anyone who sees him to call 999 immediately. Do not approach him.
“If you have any information – however small – that could help us locate Lloyd, please get in touch with police as a matter of urgency.”
Officers believe Lloyd could be anywhere in London, and he also has links to Surrey, Sussex, Thames Valley, Hampshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Merseyside.
Anyone with information is asked to call 999 quoting CAD4739/23Oct.