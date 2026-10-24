An urgent manhunt is underway after a prisoner escaped a medical facility in south London.

Anthony Lloyd, 38, was last seen at around 4.10pm on Friday after forcing his way out of the unit in Lewisham, south London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers have urged the public "not to approach" Lloyd, who is described as 5ft 8in and of medium build with short dark hair.

The 38-year-old was wearing a grey-blue t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers when he disappeared, according to cops.

He was seen heading in the direction of Catford, police confirmed.

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