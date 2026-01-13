A manhunt is underway to find the person who stabbed a teenager to death on a busy London high street.

Emergency services were called to Victoria Road in Feltham, west London on Monday evening, where they found an 18-year-old boy were multiple severe stab wounds.

He was immediately rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made so far, and Metropolitan Police are urging anyone who witnessed the fatal stabbing or has information to come forward.

A crime scene remains in place on the road, where a large blood splatter could be seen on a pedestrian crossing near the junction.

Read more: Illegal worker arrests hit record high as Home Office ramps up UK raids

Read more: Bulgarian woman who played a role in Britain's biggest ever welfare fraud ordered to pay back cash

Tributes to the teenager, who has not yet been identified, were left at the scene this morning.

The Met says officers will remain in the area as enquiries into the death continue.

The force said in a statement: "At around 17:00hrs on Monday, 12 January police responded to reports of a stabbing on Victoria Road, Feltham.

"Officers attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance Service and treated a 18-year-old for stab wounds. He was taken to hospital, where despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was sadly pronounced dead.

"His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers. At this early stage no arrests have been made. A crime scene is in place and officers remain in the area while they carry out further enquiries."