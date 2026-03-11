A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a teenage girl was stabbed at a school near Norwich, Norfolk Police said.

Officers attended Thorpe St Andrew School on Laundry Lane at 10.24am on Wednesday following reports a girl had been stabbed.

The victim is believed to have been taken to hospital after suffering minor injuries.

The boy has been taken to Wymondham police investigation centre for questioning, the force added.

Read more: Boy, 15, seriously injured in Nottingham school stabbing