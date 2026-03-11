Teenage boy arrested after girl stabbed at school near Norwich
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a teenage girl was stabbed at a school near Norwich, Norfolk Police said.
Officers attended Thorpe St Andrew School on Laundry Lane at 10.24am on Wednesday following reports a girl had been stabbed.
The victim is believed to have been taken to hospital after suffering minor injuries.
The boy has been taken to Wymondham police investigation centre for questioning, the force added.
Emergency services remain at the scene in Laundry Lane.
The school, which was rated Good in its 2025 Ofsted inspection, is an 11-to-18 mixed secondary school which also includes a sixth form.
A police spokesperson said: "This incident is not believed to be linked to a hate crime reported at the same school last week."
Parents commenting on a local Facebook page have said they are being given limited information and are concerned for the safety of their children.