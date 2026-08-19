Manhunt underway as police launch murder investigation following double stabbing in Glasgow
Officers were called to Chancellor Street in the Partick area on Sunday afternoon, with the two men pronounced dead at the scene
A manhunt is underway after the bodies of two men were found in a flat in Glasgow on Sunday, Police Scotland have confirmed.
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Police launched the double murder investigation after the bodies of two men were found in a flat in the Partick area of the city over the weekend.
Officers were called to Chancellor Street in the Partick area on Sunday afternoon, where Paul Lafferty, 50, and Gary Beatson, 54, were found.
Both men had serious injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene, with a murder investigation launched after post-mortem examinations.
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Police Scotland said extensive inquiries are under way in the area.
Officers have trawled through hours of public and private CCTV footage as part of efforts to find those responsible, with door-to-door inquiries also continuing.
Detective Superintendent Cheryl Kelly, the senior investigating officer, said: “My thoughts are with the families of Paul and Gary at this extremely difficult time and we are doing all we can to get them answers.
“Our investigation into the deaths of Paul and Gary are continuing and I would urgently appeal to anyone with information who has not already spoken with us to please do so.
“It is vital we trace whoever is responsible and we are fully committed to doing this.
“A significant amount of resources have been dedicated to this investigation and there will be a large police presence in the area as these inquiries continue."
“I am appealing directly to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they feel it may be, should come forward and speak to us. Please do not assume that the police already know the information you have.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who knew Paul and Gary, or who were in the Partick area near to Chancellor Street from Friday morning from 9am, August 14, who seen Paul or Gary or seen or heard anything suspicious.”
Superintendent Craig Brady said: “I would like to extend my sympathies to the family and friends of Paul and Gary as they try to come to terms with their loss.
“We understand the significant impact this will have on the local community and I would like to thank everyone for their help so far.
“High visibility patrols remain in the area and there will be an increased police presence as the investigation continues.
“If anyone has any concerns, or information, please speak to officers.”