Officers were called to Chancellor Street in the Partick area on Sunday afternoon, with the two men pronounced dead at the scene

A police van on Chancellor Street in the Partick area of Glasgow, as the police have launched a double murder investigation after the bodies of two men were found in a flat in Glasgow. Picture: PA

By Danielle de Wolfe

A manhunt is underway after the bodies of two men were found in a flat in Glasgow on Sunday, Police Scotland have confirmed.

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Police launched the double murder investigation after the bodies of two men were found in a flat in the Partick area of the city over the weekend. Officers were called to Chancellor Street in the Partick area on Sunday afternoon, where Paul Lafferty, 50, and Gary Beatson, 54, were found. Both men had serious injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene, with a murder investigation launched after post-mortem examinations. Read more: Three people from same family drown in tragedy off Sussex coast - as younger daughter fights for life in hospital Read more: Man, 37, planted hidden cameras to take intimate photos of woman - which he sold on OnlyFans

A manhunt is underway after police launched a murder investigation following a double stabbing in Glasgow. Picture: Police Scotland

Police Scotland said extensive inquiries are under way in the area. Officers have trawled through hours of public and private CCTV footage as part of efforts to find those responsible, with door-to-door inquiries also continuing. Detective Superintendent Cheryl Kelly, the senior investigating officer, said: “My thoughts are with the families of Paul and Gary at this extremely difficult time and we are doing all we can to get them answers. “Our investigation into the deaths of Paul and Gary are continuing and I would urgently appeal to anyone with information who has not already spoken with us to please do so. “It is vital we trace whoever is responsible and we are fully committed to doing this. “A significant amount of resources have been dedicated to this investigation and there will be a large police presence in the area as these inquiries continue."

The scene on Chancellor Street in the Partick area of Glasgow, as the police have launched a double murder investigation after the bodies of two men were found in a flat in Glasgow. Picture: PA

A police officer on Chancellor Street in the Partick area of Glasgow. Picture: PA