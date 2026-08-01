Manhunt underway after 'wanted' prisoner, 22, escapes from custody outside Liverpool Magistrates Court
Police are now appealing for information that could lead to his capture
A police manhunt is underway after 22-year-old prisoner escaped from custody shortly after arriving at court.
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Stephen Grzyb, 22, escaped from security officers outside Liverpool Magistrates Court shortly after 10am on Saturday.
Police are now appealing for information that could lead to his capture, with the prisoner escaping shortly after disembarking a prisoner transport van in Liverpool city centre.
Grzyb, who was charged with a domestic-related burglary, was set to appear in front of a judge when he fled custody prior to his court appearance. He remains on the run.
Merseyside Police confirmed the last sighting of Grzyb, of Princess Drive, Liverpool, was on Red Cross Street, heading in the direction of The Strand.
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Grzyb was being transported from Belle Vale custody suite in Liverpool by GEOAmey when the prisoner "made off on arrival outside Liverpool Magistrates Court".
Merseyside Police has confirmed that "extensive enquiries are currently being taken by officers to locate him".
It added that police patrols "have also attended the home of the alleged victim in the case to ensure she is safeguarded while the search is ongoing".
Grzyb is described as a white male with short dark hair and was last seen wearing a navy T-shirt and navy shorts.
Inspector Bethan Hannon said: "We understand the concern this incident will cause, and it is vital the public can see Grzyb's face so they can report any sightings and help us bring him back into custody as soon as possible.
“If you have heard from him or know where he is, please do the right thing and come forward.
“Assisting him in any way will bring police to your own door, so it is not an association worth keeping.
“If you see Grzyb, please call 999 immediately. We are carrying out extensive enquiries to find him with patrols on foot and CCTV enquiries being made right across the city centre so that we can return him to custody.”
Anyone who spots Grzyb is encouraged to call 999 or contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X and Facebook @MerPolCC or via their website: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call 101 quoting incident reference 26000615520.