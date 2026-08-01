Police are now appealing for information that could lead to his capture

Manhunt underway after 'wanted' prisoner, 22, escapes from custody outside Liverpool Magistrates Court. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

A police manhunt is underway after 22-year-old prisoner escaped from custody shortly after arriving at court.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stephen Grzyb, 22, escaped from security officers outside Liverpool Magistrates Court shortly after 10am on Saturday. Police are now appealing for information that could lead to his capture, with the prisoner escaping shortly after disembarking a prisoner transport van in Liverpool city centre. Grzyb, who was charged with a domestic-related burglary, was set to appear in front of a judge when he fled custody prior to his court appearance. He remains on the run. Merseyside Police confirmed the last sighting of Grzyb, of Princess Drive, Liverpool, was on Red Cross Street, heading in the direction of The Strand. Read more: Police release two ransom notes sent to Savannah Guthrie - including haunting details on how her 84-year-old mother Nancy died Read more: World-renowned climber and former British Royal Marine Nirmal Purja confirmed dead in Pakistan avalanche

Manhunt underway after 'wanted' prisoner, 22, escapes from custody outside Liverpool Magistrates Court. Picture: Alamy

Grzyb was being transported from Belle Vale custody suite in Liverpool by GEOAmey when the prisoner "made off on arrival outside Liverpool Magistrates Court". Merseyside Police has confirmed that "extensive enquiries are currently being taken by officers to locate him". It added that police patrols "have also attended the home of the alleged victim in the case to ensure she is safeguarded while the search is ongoing". Grzyb is described as a white male with short dark hair and was last seen wearing a navy T-shirt and navy shorts.

merseyside police patrol car outside the queen elizabeth ii law courts in Liverpool England UK. Picture: Alamy