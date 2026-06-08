A 19-year-old woman has been shot dead at a house in north London as police launched a murder probe into the death.

Emergency services were called to the residential address on Dale Grove, Finchley, shortly after midnight on Monday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, with a manhunt now underway, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

The force is now urging anyone with information to come forward as the hunt for the suspect continues.

The woman's family has since been informed of her death.

Det Ch Insp Allam Bhangoo said: “Our thoughts are with the young woman’s family at this incredibly difficult time as they begin to come to terms with their loss.

Read more: Sikh group calls for public inquiry into 'catastrophic multi-agency failures' that led to Henry Nowak's death

Read more: Stop children from sending nudes on social media or we’ll change the law: PM's ultimatum to tech bosses