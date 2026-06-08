Manhunt underway after woman, 19, shot dead at house in north London
Gunshots were heard coming from the house during the early hours of Monday morning as police launched a murder probe
A 19-year-old woman has been shot dead at a house in north London as police launched a murder probe into the death.
Listen to this article
Emergency services were called to the residential address on Dale Grove, Finchley, shortly after midnight on Monday.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, with a manhunt now underway, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.
The force is now urging anyone with information to come forward as the hunt for the suspect continues.
The woman's family has since been informed of her death.
Det Ch Insp Allam Bhangoo said: “Our thoughts are with the young woman’s family at this incredibly difficult time as they begin to come to terms with their loss.
Read more: Sikh group calls for public inquiry into 'catastrophic multi-agency failures' that led to Henry Nowak's death
Read more: Stop children from sending nudes on social media or we’ll change the law: PM's ultimatum to tech bosses
“We understand the concern this incident will cause within the community.
"While our inquiries are ongoing, residents can expect to see an increased police presence over the coming days, and I encourage anyone with concerns to speak with officers.
“If you have any information that could assist our investigation – including any doorbell or dashcam footage from around midnight in or near to Dale Grove – please contact police via 101, quoting reference 34/8JUN.
"You can also provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
It comes as a spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service added: “We were called at 12.01am... to reports of a shooting in Dale Grove, Finchley, N12.
“We sent resources including ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic practitioner, an incident response officer and London’s air ambulance.
“We treated a woman but sadly, despite our best efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.”