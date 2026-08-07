Urgent manhunt launched after violent child rapist escapes psychiatric clinic
Cliff Lyons Dobbie was convicted of raping a 10-year-old girl in Glasgow while on bail for sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy in 1990
A police manhunt has been launched after a convicted child rapist absconded a secure psychiatric clinic during a staff escorted outing.
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Cliff Lyons Dobbie, a restricted patient, is being urgently sought by Police Scotland after going missing on Thursday.
The 54-year-old managed to slip away from carers at the Rohallion Secure Care Clinic in Perth on Thursday afternoon.
Dobbie was convicted of raping a 10-year-old girl in Glasgow while on bail for sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy in 1990.
He has been held in high-security units, including The State Hospital in Carstairs, since then.
The convicted sex offender is described as white, around 5ft 3in tall, with a stocky and muscular build.
Dobbie is bald, has blue eyes and a noticeable squint, particularly when he is not wearing glasses.
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He was last seen wearing white trainers, light blue ripped jeans, a salmon-coloured golf shirt and a light blue jumper.
Lyons previously tried to abscond after being transferred to Lennox Castle Hospital in Glasgow, before being returned to Carstairs.
In 2007, restrictions were tightened after he was caught abusing a vulnerable male patient inside the high-security facility.
He has now spent more than 35 years in secure institutions.
Dobbie was also seen wearing a black cap, thick black-rimmed glasses, a black backpack and a black puffer jacket when he absconded.
Dobbie has distinctive tattoos on both arms, including two blue tiger-like eyes on his right arm and a blue-and-red Rangers tattoo on his left arm.
He is also said to speak with a strong Glaswegian accent.
Inspector Kris McCall, Police Scotland, said: “We want to trace Cliff, who also uses the names Clifford Lyons or Dobbie, as quickly as possible.
"I’d be interested to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him since Thursday, August 6, 2026.
"He has links to Glasgow and the surrounding areas. The public should not approach him but should report any sighting to Police Scotland.
“Those with information should contact police immediately on 101 or 999, or speak to any officer.
"Please use incident number 1696 of August 6, 2026.”