A 27-year-old woman was taken to hospital after she was shot at a property on Eynort Street in the Lambhill area of Glasgow at 11:45 pm on Monday

By Issy Clarke

A manhunt is underway after a woman was shot in Glasgow in what police are treating as a "targeted attack".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 27-year-old woman was taken to hospital after she was shot at a property on Eynort Street in the Lambhill area at 11:45 pm on Monday. Cops said she had suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition. Police Scotland said the attack was "targeted" and that "significant resources" had been deployed to find whoever is responsible. Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer McCulloch said: "From our enquiries so far, we believe this was a targeted attack. Read more: Suspected gunman kills himself after shooting five people near White House Read more: Knifeman guilty of manslaughter after fatal attack during row outside bowling alley

DCI Jennifer McCulloch, Superintendent Jackie Dunbar. Picture: PA

"However, this was an extremely reckless act, with no regard for the safety of the local community, and I want to make it clear this behaviour will not be tolerated. "A young woman has been left with serious injuries and it is vital we find whoever is responsible as soon as possible." She said the force is "following a number of significant lines of inquiry," including exploring forensic opportunities. She added: "While this may not be as visible, please be assured we are working tirelessly and are following a number of significant lines of enquiry.

"I would ask that anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, gets in touch with officers. If you know something, please do the right thing and contact us." The force has set up an online portal for anyone with information to submit details directly to the inquiry team. A heavy police presence remains in the area, with both uniformed and plain-clothed officers.