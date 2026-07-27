Paige Davis, a full-time content creator from Los Angeles, was cloned using a short-lived feature rolled out by Meta

Audio was pulled from a video Paige posted several weeks prior, but a new face has been edited onto Paige's body. Picture: Instagram

By Issy Clarke

An influencer who was cloned using AI on Instagram says it took several weeks and multiple reports before the clip was finally taken down by Meta.

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Muse Image was pulled by the tech giant just three days after it launched, following backlash over privacy concerns and disgruntled users who had been automatically "opted in". Paige, a lifestyle influencer with more than 30,000 followers on Instagram, said she only discovered the video’s existence when her followers sent her the clip on July 11 - the same day that Meta scrapped the feature. “Both people who sent it were like, wait, isn't this your voice?” she told LBC. “And I was like, are you kidding me? It's my outfit, my voice, my mannerisms, my dirty seatbelt," she went on. "It was the craziest thing I've ever seen. I've never seen someone steal something video-wise that perfectly before.”

The account that posted the video was created in Romania in March 2026, and since LBC contacted Meta, it has been taken down. Picture: Alamy

After investigating, Paige discovered all the videos on the account were using the same AI-generated woman, leading her to wonder “whether it’s all stolen content, or if it’s just me”. The account that posted the video was created in Romania in March 2026, and since LBC contacted Meta, it has been taken down. The “scary thing”, Paige added, was that if the video “had never gone viral, I never would have known that she stole it.” Despite Meta revoking Muse Image, Paige says she struggled to get the video taken down. She says she reported the video to the tech company and even posted a video documenting her ordeal, which went viral and racked up 7000k views, leading thousands of her followers to submit reports on her behalf - but it was still weeks before action was taken. “It took probably about 10 days or so. Then I got a notification saying this is being taken down," she said. "But the very next day, I got another notification saying: 'This does not go against community guidelines', and the video was back up 24 hours later.'” After submitting an intellectual property report, Meta "finally took it down". As a full-time content creator who relies on social media as her primary source of income, Paige's concern is that others could be profiting off her videos.