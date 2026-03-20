It is the inevitable consequence of a generation of young men raised without healthy masculine guidance.

It would be easy to dismiss every man drawn into these circles as irredeemable. But that would be both intellectually dishonest and practically useless. Many followers have legitimate needs: to feel capable, respected, grounded, and worthy. Many have lost their fathers, physically and/or emotionally. Many are searching for something, and have had to turn to the worst possible guides.

When a boy grows up without a trustworthy masculine figure, he does not stop needing one. The desire for leadership, for a figurehead to show you how to do things, is ancient and primal. It cannot be socially engineered out of existence. And when a father does not occupy that place, a young man will find someone who will.

Those at the top of the manosphere understand this perfectly and speak directly to a man's most foundational hungers: identity, respect, power, security. None of these desires are wrong. The corruption lies in how they are channelled, towards the domination of women rather than self-development.

What makes this so insidious is the sophistication within which it operates. Behind them is a carefully constructed machine: talented teams, deliberate strategy, maximum reach, and zero ethical accountability. These are not passionate believers ranting from their bedrooms, but business operations engineered for exploitation, dressed in the language of men’s empowerment.

And they are extraordinarily good at it. Some speak with a fluency and emotional precision that would be genuinely impressive were it not in service of such profound damage. Many likely do not believe half of what they say. It does not matter. It works.

Certain traits of these leaders emerge with striking consistency: acute narcissism, a compulsive need for external validation, and a wounded relationship with women. Scratch the surface and you will almost always find a story of early wounding: difficult relationships with parents, experiences of humiliation or powerlessness, unprocessed grief. They are injured men who have constructed elaborate systems to avoid feeling powerless again.

And herein lies the greatest paradox of the movement. These men, who present themselves as the apex of masculine strength, are profoundly terrified of women who are grounded in their own truth and authority. Such a woman exposes the entire architecture of their identity. She cannot be tolerated, because she reveals that dominance was never strength at all.

The truly secure man has no need to diminish a woman. He does not feel threatened by her voice, her ambition, or her power. He wants an equal and is capable of one.

If we had a culture rich with healthy masculine role models, the manosphere would struggle to find its audience. Young men who are well guided and grounded in genuine self-respect do not celebrate a man who degrades a woman for content. The fact that so many young men cannot see through this tells us everything about the guidance deficit we are facing.

We must go beyond naming the damage. The answer to the manosphere is the thing its audience is actually looking for: men who are strong without being cruel, emotionally stable and mature, and who show that genuine masculinity does not suppress women.

That is the work. And it is long overdue.

______________

Lorin Krenn, internationally renown relationship coach

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk