A man’s body has been recovered off Brighton beach just weeks after three sisters were pulled from the sea.

Sussex Police said emergency services attended the city’s beachfront near to Sea Lanes in Madeira Drive at around 6.40am on Wednesday after concerns for a man in the water.

A force spokeswoman said: “The body of a man was recovered from the sea, and sadly, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Attempts to identify the man and notify his next of kin remain ongoing.

“Officers will continue carrying out inquiries in the area, and an increased police presence is expected at this time.”

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