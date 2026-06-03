Man’s body recovered off Brighton beach just weeks after three sisters drowned
The man was recovered just a short distance from where the bodies of the three sisters were recovered
A man’s body has been recovered off Brighton beach just weeks after three sisters were pulled from the sea.
Listen to this article
Sussex Police said emergency services attended the city’s beachfront near to Sea Lanes in Madeira Drive at around 6.40am on Wednesday after concerns for a man in the water.
A force spokeswoman said: “The body of a man was recovered from the sea, and sadly, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“Attempts to identify the man and notify his next of kin remain ongoing.
“Officers will continue carrying out inquiries in the area, and an increased police presence is expected at this time.”
Read more: Three Royal Navy staff killed after helicopter crashes in Devon field
Read more: Pictured: British soldier, 29, who died in Iraq training accident as tributes pour in for 'devoted family man'
The man’s body was found less than a mile from where the three women were recovered.
The bodies of Jane Adetoro, 36, Christina Walters, 32, and Rebecca Walters, 31, were recovered from the sea near Black Rock car park in Madeira Drive on May 13.
Emergency services were called after concerns were raised for a person’s welfare at around 5.45am.
An inquest opening into the deaths of the sisters, who lived together in Greenford, west London, heard that “medical investigations are ongoing to finalise the cause of death” for all three women, but at this stage police are satisfied there was no third party involvement.
Their father paid tribute to them as his joy and strength, and “beautiful light that filled our family with happiness and love”.
A GoFundMe page set up by the family for funeral costs and support has raised nearly £45,000.
In a separate incident, on May 29, police were called to Rottingdean beach, near Brighton, after a report of a man’s body being found.
He was identified as a 50-year-old man from Hertfordshire and the incident was being treated “unexplained” at the time, according to Sussex Police.