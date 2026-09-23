One in four detached homes in London could be caught if plans to lower the threshold go ahead

Traditional London townhouses in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea. Picture: Alamy

By Natasha Clark

Labour's mansion tax plans have "played badly on the doorsteps in London", a top MP has warned - amid a backlash over changing the threshold.

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Hackney South and Shoreditch MP Meg Hillier told LBC that people buying homes in the capital "don't necessarily have much more income" after high stamp duties. And she said that when the opposition party had floated a mansion tax under Ed Miliband in 2015, the idea hadn't gone down well in London. Chancellor John Healey is said to be looking at whether to lower the starting threshold for the High Value Council Tax Surcharge from £2million to £1.5million. The Treasury played down the reports as "speculation" ahead of the Budget. Read more: Labour ‘considers extending mansion tax’ to homes worth more than £1.5m Read more: Tourists will be ‘double taxed’ under Labour plans, says Ryanair boss

MP Dame Meg Hillier. Picture: Alamy

But Labour MPs in the capital are concerned about tens of thousands of extra homes being dragged into the extra levy under the pretence they are some of the biggest and most valuable homes in the country. One in four detached homes in London could be caught if the threshold is lowered, analysis suggests. Ms Hillier told LBC: "The Treasury Committee did look at property taxes last year ahead of the budget, and we heard from some very good expert witnesses about how challenging it is to fiddle around with one part of the system without looking at it as a whole. With stamp duty rates as high as they are in London for a property, that size could be nudging £100,000 and then you pay a tax on top if you buy the home and as you say, a lot of homes in London are of that price. "They don't necessarily have much more income. "The other thing I would say is that when this was last mooted, and you know, or similar tax was last rooted, um by a labour, the Labour Party in opposition. It did play badly on the doorsteps in London."