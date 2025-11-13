It’s not just about interest rates or house prices; it’s about something deeper: the fear that the government is about to change the rules on what it means to own a home.

The proposed mansion tax, expected in the Autumn Budget, is being pitched as a fair way to raise revenue from those who can afford it. On paper, it will target homes worth over £2 million.

But in practice, it risks sweeping up thousands of ordinary families, pensioners, and professionals, especially in London and the Southeast, who never saw themselves as wealthy.

As a solicitor and law firm director advising clients across London and the Southeast, I’ve sat with clients who bought modest homes decades ago, often stretching themselves to do so.

Today, those same homes have crossed the £2 million mark, not because of lavish upgrades or speculative investment, but because the market moved around them.

They’re asset-rich, yes - but many are income-poor. And the idea of an annual tax bill simply for staying put is not just financially daunting, it feels unfair and for some simply unaffordable.

A number of our retired clients have said that they’re worried they’ll have to sell the home they raised their children in as they will not be able to pay the annual tax.

Another client, still paying off a large mortgage, asked how they’re supposed to afford a tax on equity they don’t yet hold. These aren’t theoretical concerns. They’re very real to the people this tax will impact.

Beyond the personal stories, there are wider consequences. A tax like this could distort the housing market, discourage mobility, and dampen investment in homes.

It may push buyers away from properties near the threshold, creating artificial price caps. For high-net-worth individuals, it sends a clear message: the UK may no longer be the place to invest.

The tax would also disproportionately affect London and the Southeast, where property values are high regardless of income. A homeowner in London may face a steep annual bill, while someone with equivalent wealth in another region escapes liability. This geographic imbalance undermines the fairness of the policy and risks deepening regional divides.

There’s also the question of practicality. Administering a tax like this means annual valuations, disputes, appeals which are all costly and complex.

And the revenue it raises may not justify the administrative cost burden, especially if it slows market activity.

What troubles me most, though, is the erosion of trust. For years, governments have encouraged homeownership as a path to stability and security.

To now tax that success annually simply for owning it feels like a betrayal of that promise.

I understand the need to raise revenue. But I urge policymakers to think carefully about the message this sends and the people it affects.

The mansion tax may sound targeted and fair, but in reality, it risks punishing prudence, destabilising communities, and undermining the very idea of the family home.