Manslaughter arrest after woman dies on small boat crossing to UK
The woman was found unresponsive on a boat in the English Channel on Saturday, according to the Home Office.
A 32-year-old Syrian man has been taken into custody on suspicion of manslaughter after a woman died aboard a small migrant boat in the English Channel.
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The woman was unresponsive when she was found on a boat trying to reach the UK. The Home Office said she received medical treatment, but couldn't be saved.
She was confirmed as dead at around 3 PM on Saturday by Kent Police after they arrived at Dover's Western Docks.
The police are now attempting to identify her in order to notify her family. The Syrian man remains in custody.
The government said: "This latest tragedy underlines the terrible dangers of small boat crossings. We continue to work relentlessly with the French and our partners overseas to prevent these perilous journeys."
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Crossing figures show that on Monday, 710 people travelled across the Channel on 11 small boats, the biggest single-day number so far in 2026.
That same day, Keir Starmer announced that French riot police are now working on the country's northern beaches to stop small boats. France will also deploy drones, helicopters and a camera system to intercept smugglers and illegal migrants.
In exchange, the UK has agreed to pay France up to £662 million over five years to support beach patrols. Shabana Mahmood, the Home Secretary, said: “We are putting the pressure exactly where it needs to be."
Since Monday, at least 798 people on 11 boats have crossed the Channel.