A 32-year-old Syrian man has been taken into custody on suspicion of manslaughter after a woman died aboard a small migrant boat in the English Channel.

The woman was unresponsive when she was found on a boat trying to reach the UK. The Home Office said she received medical treatment, but couldn't be saved.

She was confirmed as dead at around 3 PM on Saturday by Kent Police after they arrived at Dover's Western Docks.

The police are now attempting to identify her in order to notify her family. The Syrian man remains in custody.

The government said: "This latest tragedy underlines the terrible dangers of small boat crossings. We continue to work relentlessly with the French and our partners overseas to prevent these perilous journeys."

Read more: First small boat pilots jailed for endangering migrants in English Channel in legal landmark

Read more: AI face-scanning tool to check age of asylum seekers claiming to be children