"Many many more" Russell Brand victims could come forward after the former comedian was found guilty of rape, the Met Police chief has said.

Sir Mark Rowley told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that more people are expected to come forward after he was found guilty on Thursday.

Police are already investigating two more complaints, including the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl.

Sir Mark also pledged that the force is "prepared to confront powerful people".

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