'Many, many more Russell Brand victims could come forward', Met chief tells LBC
Brand was found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault and is facing fresh accusations against two more women
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"Many many more" Russell Brand victims could come forward after the former comedian was found guilty of rape, the Met Police chief has said.
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Sir Mark Rowley told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that more people are expected to come forward after he was found guilty on Thursday.
Police are already investigating two more complaints, including the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl.
Sir Mark also pledged that the force is "prepared to confront powerful people".
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After the jury returned their verdicts yesterday, it could be reported that Brand faces new accusations, including the rape of a 16-year-old girl, which were revealed in previous hearings at Southwark Crown Court.
Brand was taken to the cells in a Serco van and is believed to be currently being held at either Belmarsh, a category A prison for the most serious offenders, or Wandsworth, a category B prison.
It is reported he is being monitored around the clock and is being kept away from other inmates.
More to follow...