Multiple people have been trapped inside a shopping centre in Japan after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck.

Emergency services received reports of an explosion at the mall in Kumamoto in south-west Japan.

'Many people' were trapped inside the Aeon Mall outlet in Kumamoto, which was severely damaged as a result of the quake, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

At least 50 people are being treated in hospital so far, according to local media.

The local fire department said that "a shopping complex's second floor collapsed, leaving many people trapped inside."

Trains have been suspended and thousands of homes have had their power shut off.

A tsunami alert of a wave of up to one metre was activated after the quake and then rescinded.

More than 150,000 people have been told to move to evacuation shelters

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that several injuries, collapsed buildings and fires had been reported.

"We are still assessing the extent of injuries and property damage, but I have been informed that there have already been several injuries," the Prime Minister said.

The Japanese government issued emergency earthquake warnings for Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita, and Miyazaki prefectures, all on Japan's southern Kyushu island.

About 45,000 households and facilities have no power in the Kumamoto region, according to local utility Kyushu Electric Power.

Japan is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries, experiencing about 1,500 quakes a year.