Have you considered running 26.2 miles in Leeds, York, or Edinburgh?

Runners need to be fast to nab a place for Dublin - fast to enter that is. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The Dublin Marathon has opened its ballot, giving runners five days to register to be on the startline for 2026.

Ireland's biggest 26.2 mile event will be held on Sunday, October 25, next year, with thousands expected to run through the streets of the country's capital once more.

Sabastian Sawe is perhaps the world number one marathon runner - having tasted victory in London and Berlin in 2025. Picture: Alamy

It offers an alternative to the London Marathon, which has once more filled its places for next April’s event - with 1.1 million having applied for a place. With so many to have missed out, runners are now looking for alternatives to test themselves and potentially get a personal best over the longest distance in mainstream athletics. Here are details of how to get a spot in Dublin and four other alternatives to London. Dublin Marathon

Actor Colin Farrell with his friend Emma Fogarty, running in the Irish Life Dublin Marathon. Picture: Alamy

When: Sunday, October 25, 2026 Deadline for entry: Monday, November 17, 2025 For entry, visit: https://irishlifedublinmarathon.ie/ The route takes runners through Dublin’s most famous streets, neighbourhoods, and landmarks, “combining flat sections with challenging climbs”. Edinburgh Marathon

There are some fantastic views at the Edinburgh Marathon. Picture: Alamy

When: Sunday, May 24, 2026 Deadline for entry: None that we could find For entry visit: https://www.edinburghmarathon.com/marathon The marathon begins in the Scottish capital’s centre, and runners take on the Royal Mile before heading to the coast - seeing Musselborough beach, and finishing near Wallyford. Yorkshire Marathon

York, the setting for the Yorkshire Marathon. Picture: Alamy

When: Sunday, October 18, 2026 Deadline for entry: Not listed for now For entry: https://www.runforall.com/events/marathon/yorkshire-marathon/ A run that puts the York in Yorkshire, the marathon is set around the historic city that gives the county its name. Newport Marathon

Newport is hosting another marathon next year. Picture: Alamy

When: Sunday, April 19, 2026 Deadline: None given For entry: https://newportwalesmarathon.co.uk/register-marathon/ The biggest one we could find in Wales, there are still general entry places left now that early bird offerings have sold out. Leeds Marathon

Rugby league great Kevin Sinfield after finishing the 2025 Leeds Marathon. Picture: Alamy