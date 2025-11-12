Alternatives to London Marathon 2026 as Dublin opens for entries
Have you considered running 26.2 miles in Leeds, York, or Edinburgh?
The Dublin Marathon has opened its ballot, giving runners five days to register to be on the startline for 2026.
Ireland’s biggest 26.2 mile event will be held on Sunday, October 25, next year, with thousands expected to run through the streets of the country’s capital once more.
It offers an alternative to the London Marathon, which has once more filled its places for next April’s event - with 1.1 million having applied for a place.
With so many to have missed out, runners are now looking for alternatives to test themselves and potentially get a personal best over the longest distance in mainstream athletics.
Here are details of how to get a spot in Dublin and four other alternatives to London.
Dublin Marathon
When: Sunday, October 25, 2026
Deadline for entry: Monday, November 17, 2025
For entry, visit: https://irishlifedublinmarathon.ie/
The route takes runners through Dublin’s most famous streets, neighbourhoods, and landmarks, “combining flat sections with challenging climbs”.
Edinburgh Marathon
When: Sunday, May 24, 2026
Deadline for entry: None that we could find
For entry visit: https://www.edinburghmarathon.com/marathon
The marathon begins in the Scottish capital’s centre, and runners take on the Royal Mile before heading to the coast - seeing Musselborough beach, and finishing near Wallyford.
Yorkshire Marathon
When: Sunday, October 18, 2026
Deadline for entry: Not listed for now
For entry: https://www.runforall.com/events/marathon/yorkshire-marathon/
A run that puts the York in Yorkshire, the marathon is set around the historic city that gives the county its name.
Newport Marathon
When: Sunday, April 19, 2026
Deadline: None given
For entry: https://newportwalesmarathon.co.uk/register-marathon/
The biggest one we could find in Wales, there are still general entry places left now that early bird offerings have sold out.
Leeds Marathon
When: Sunday, May 10, 2026
Deadline for entry: None listed
For entry, visit: https://www.runforall.com/events/marathon/leeds-marathon/
An event held in memory of late rugby player Rob Burrow, the marathon starts at AMT Headingley Stadium and weaves around the streets of Leeds.