Marc Anthony says way Beckham family feud has come out is 'hardly the truth'
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham claimed his mum, Lady Victoria Beckham, "hijacked" his dance with his wife at their wedding.
Singer Marc Anthony has broken his silence on the Beckham family feud, after he was included in Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's dramatic Instagram post announcing he does not wish to reconnect with his family.
Marc is a longtime family friend of the Beckhams, and even performed at the wedding between Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.
He has now addressed the ongoing feud, calling it "extremely unfortunate", but cast doubt on the events saying the way it has played out "is hardly the truth".
"I have nothing to say about what's happening with the family. They're a wonderful, wonderful family. I've known them since before the kids were born. I'm godfather to Cruz," he said, referring to Brooklyn's younger brother.
"I'm really close to the family," he said in an interview. "But I have nothing to say about what happened there.
"It's extremely unfortunate how it's playing out — but [how it's playing out] is hardly the truth."
Marc was thrown into the scandal when Brooklyn claimed that one of the reasons for the family fall out was how the singer called up the former Spice Girl to "hijack" a dance that was meant to be shared with his new wife.
Writing on Instagram stories, Brooklyn said: "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.
"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.
"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.
"We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."
Lady Beckham scored the UK’s best-selling single of the week after the public fallout with her son and claims of her "inappropriate" dancing.
The song Not Such An Innocent Girl became the best-selling and most downloaded song of the week, a quarter of a century after it was first released.
Neither Sir David or Lady Beckham have responded directly to their son's claims.