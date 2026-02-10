Singer Marc Anthony has broken his silence on the Beckham family feud, after he was included in Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's dramatic Instagram post announcing he does not wish to reconnect with his family.

Marc is a longtime family friend of the Beckhams, and even performed at the wedding between Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

He has now addressed the ongoing feud, calling it "extremely unfortunate", but cast doubt on the events saying the way it has played out "is hardly the truth".

"I have nothing to say about what's happening with the family. They're a wonderful, wonderful family. I've known them since before the kids were born. I'm godfather to Cruz," he said, referring to Brooklyn's younger brother.

"I'm really close to the family," he said in an interview. "But I have nothing to say about what happened there.

"It's extremely unfortunate how it's playing out — but [how it's playing out] is hardly the truth."

