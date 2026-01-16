There had been much speculation over the FA Cup winner’s future, after reports claimed he would look for a new challenge once the Premier League season comes to an end.

It comes as Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner confirmed he would be leaving the club in the summer.

Pep Guardiola’s side have bid around £35million for the Palace defender, whose contract is up in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking today, Glasner told reporters he would be leaving the club in the summer and confirmed Marc Guehi would not feature for Palace this weekend.

Glasner said: “I had a meeting in October with Steve Parish. We had dinner and a long talk. I told him I will not sign a new contract for Crystal Palace.

“We agreed it was best to keep it between us, confidentially, and we did for three months. I told the team today. It’s now important to have clarity.

“I don’t want to have this question. We had a very busy schedule. We want the same, me and Steve.

“Steve has no ego. Oliver Glasner has no ego, we want is best for Palace.

“It’s important to have clarity, this is what the players deserve, this is what fans deserve, that’s why I tell it today.”

Oliver Glasner is one of Palace's greatest-ever manager, winning the club its first-ever major trophy last year.