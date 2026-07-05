A spokesperson for Pride in London said “the urgency is clear" as more than a million people headed to London for the LGBT+ celebrations

Pride parade in London shows marchers celebrating love, joy, and community. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Thousands have marched through London as part of the capital's annual LGBT+ Pride parade, as campaigners warn of increasingly threatening conditions for trans people in the UK.

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More than a million people were expected in London for the celebration, with around 35,000 marchers from 600 organisations participating in the procession from Hyde Park Corner to Whitehall Place. Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan was among those marching in Saturday's parade, leading activists in a chant of "Happy Pride". The festivities come as some protesters warned of "rights being taken away" by certain parties in the current political climate. One marcher, known as Mr Hows, stressed that: “Pride is also important because it needs to have an underlying level of protest, and you can see the freedoms that we have can so easily be taken away. Read more: England face a World Cup washout with 80 per cent chance of thunderstorms during Mexico clash Read more: Another heatwave on the way as 34C temperatures forecast to sweep Britain

Participants and spectators gather during the Pride in London Parade in central London. The annual event brings together LGBTQ+ community groups, organisations, supporters and visitors as the parade moves through central London. Picture: Alamy

“We also always need to push further because there’s always somewhere where our rights are being taken away." He highlighted Reform UK as a specific opposition to LGBT+ issues, but added that the focus also extended to other countries reconsidering some of their policies. A spokesperson for Pride in London said “the urgency is clear" on the evolving stance on trans rights, flagging long waits for gender-affirming care and a "comprehensive trans-inclusive ban on conversion therapy" remaining uncodified into law despite a 2018 government pledge. “At the same time, the community infrastructure LGBTQ+ people rely on is shrinking — since 2006, 58% of London’s LGBTQ+ venues have closed," they added. “Together, these gaps in care, protection and safe spaces are unfolding amid continued hostility with Home Office figures showing that more than 18,000 hate crimes motivated by sexual orientation were reported to police in 2025.” The Metropolitan Police warned ahead of the march that there would be "no tolerance of hate crime" during the weekend of celebrations in the capital city.

Over 600 groups took part in the festivities in the capital this month. Picture: Alamy