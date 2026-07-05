Thousands march through the capital in pride celebrations, as protesters warn against trans rights being 'taken away'
A spokesperson for Pride in London said “the urgency is clear" as more than a million people headed to London for the LGBT+ celebrations
Thousands have marched through London as part of the capital's annual LGBT+ Pride parade, as campaigners warn of increasingly threatening conditions for trans people in the UK.
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More than a million people were expected in London for the celebration, with around 35,000 marchers from 600 organisations participating in the procession from Hyde Park Corner to Whitehall Place.
Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan was among those marching in Saturday's parade, leading activists in a chant of "Happy Pride".
The festivities come as some protesters warned of "rights being taken away" by certain parties in the current political climate.
One marcher, known as Mr Hows, stressed that: “Pride is also important because it needs to have an underlying level of protest, and you can see the freedoms that we have can so easily be taken away.
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“We also always need to push further because there’s always somewhere where our rights are being taken away."
He highlighted Reform UK as a specific opposition to LGBT+ issues, but added that the focus also extended to other countries reconsidering some of their policies.
A spokesperson for Pride in London said “the urgency is clear" on the evolving stance on trans rights, flagging long waits for gender-affirming care and a "comprehensive trans-inclusive ban on conversion therapy" remaining uncodified into law despite a 2018 government pledge.
“At the same time, the community infrastructure LGBTQ+ people rely on is shrinking — since 2006, 58% of London’s LGBTQ+ venues have closed," they added.
“Together, these gaps in care, protection and safe spaces are unfolding amid continued hostility with Home Office figures showing that more than 18,000 hate crimes motivated by sexual orientation were reported to police in 2025.”
The Metropolitan Police warned ahead of the march that there would be "no tolerance of hate crime" during the weekend of celebrations in the capital city.
The concerns came amid disappointment for marchers after it was confirmed popstar Madonna would not be appearing in the London Pride celebrations following a serious of rumours online.
Some fans wore t-shirts of the 67-year-old star in Trafalgar square, with the expectation she might make an appearance over the weekend.
It is understood that organisers had been communication with Madonna and her team, but the "Queen of Pop" she was never a confirmed attendee.
Other musicians appearing in Trafalgar Square this weekend included American singer-songwriter Beth Ditto and British performer MNEK.
Pride in London is a majority volunteer-led organisation responsible for delivering the capital’s flagship LGBT+ Pride parade and events since 2013.