US 'closely monitoring' suspected Russian plague outbreak after death of lab technician
Hundreds of people have been placed into quarantine in Siberia after the death of a lab worker who was exposed to pneumonic plague
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US officials are closely monitoring a suspected plague outbreak in Russia which has claimed the life of a lab technician, Marco Rubio said.
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Hundreds of people have been placed into quarantine in Siberia after lab worker Darya Shipilova, 28, died after being exposed to pneumonic plague after breaking a test tube.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said officials were "watching and monitoring it closely".
He added: "I don't think it's cause for alarm, but it is cause for focus and a cause just to keep an eye on it."
According to Russian media, Ms Shipilova told medical staff she had accidentally broken a test tube holding live bacteria.
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She became unwell on a field expedition with colleagues near Russia’s border with Mongolia.
She was admitted to hospital on September 29 and placed on a ventilator but died two days later.
Two hundred people she came into contact with are now being closely monitored.
The White House said that the US administration is "monitoring the outbreak and assessing options."
Rubio, citing what the Russians had said about the incident, said it seemed there was a worker in the lab who was infected and there was concern the disease may have spread internally.
"There's very limited travel between the US and Russia, obviously," he said. "But like anything else, something like that gets out, it just quickly spreads."
The pneumonic plague causes a severe lung infection, fever, shortness of breath and symptoms of coughing up blood. The disease is almost always fatal if left untreated. Antibiotics can reduce the fatality rate to around 17 per cent.
Mikhail Favorov, a senior Russian epidemiologist, dismissed the broken test tube explanation, according to the Moscow Times.
He said: “It's laughable. Someone working at the Anti-Plague Institute in Irkutsk wears a protective anti-plague suit.
“If you break a test tube, the likelihood of infection is actually very low. In short, it doesn't matter to the general public – they'll believe the "broken test tube" story.
“It's absolutely hair-raising. We will not be told what really happened.”