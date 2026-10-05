Hundreds of people have been placed into quarantine in Siberia after the death of a lab worker who was exposed to pneumonic plague

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said officials were "watching and monitoring" the situation closely. Picture: Reuters

By Issy Clarke

US officials are closely monitoring a suspected plague outbreak in Russia which has claimed the life of a lab technician, Marco Rubio said.

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Darya Shipilova died after reportedly breaking a bacteria-filled test tube. Picture: Social Media

She became unwell on a field expedition with colleagues near Russia’s border with Mongolia. She was admitted to hospital on September 29 and placed on a ventilator but died two days later. Two hundred people she came into contact with are now being closely monitored. The White House said that the US administration is "monitoring the outbreak and assessing options." Rubio, citing what the Russians had said about the incident, said it seemed there was a worker in the lab who was infected and there was concern the disease may have spread internally.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio . Picture: Alamy