Marco Rubio said Gulf allies shared some very serious concerns and that they wanted to be informed of every step of the peace accord, which includes provisions on Hormuz.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was visiting Bahrain to meet with Gulf allies. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Gulf allies the Strait of Hormuz would see "free, unconditional, and unrestricted navigation" as he wrapped up a Middle East trip.

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Speaking at a meeting of Gulf Arab foreign ministers in Bahrain - home to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet - Rubio said Washington was seeking an enduring peace with long-time foe Iran that would not come at the expense of the security of allies in the oil-rich region, many of whom see the deal as too soft after coming under Iranian attack during the conflict. Iran fought two of the world's most powerful armies - the U.S. and Israel - during the conflict and took effective control of the vital Strait of Hormuz, heavily disrupting oil flows and rattling global energy markets and the wider economy. He told reporters that Gulf allies shared some very serious concerns and that they wanted to be informed of every step of the peace accord, which includes provisions on Hormuz. In a joint statement later on Thursday, the U.S. and the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) said a lasting peace would mean addressing Iran's ballistic missiles, drones and support for proxy groups. They also backed "free, unconditional, and unrestricted navigation" in the Strait of Hormuz without "any tolls, fees, or attempts to assert control." Read More: Trump and Republican senator engage in shouting match over giving $300 billion to Iran in peace deal Read More: There is ‘some way to go’ before fuel prices return to pre-Iran oil crisis level

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio greets a crew member as he boards a US Air Force C17. Picture: Getty

If Iran threatens or blocks ships in the strait, "then we're going to have a problem," Rubio said, having earlier told ministers that "no country on Earth has the right to charge for the use of international waterways" and that fees for shipping would never be part of any deal. Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, who chaired the gathering, welcomed Oman's announcement of a corridor for the safe passage of vessels through the strait. Oman told the meeting that future arrangements for the strait would not involve transit tolls. Rubio said he did not discuss a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran that is part of the peace proposal. Gulf states fear Iran would use that money to revive its military capacity.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. Picture: Alamy

Rubio's three-day tour of the Gulf was the first high-level diplomatic mission since the U.S.-Iran framework agreement last week to end the conflict, which started on February 28 with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. At his previous stops in the UAE ‌and Kuwait, Rubio sought to assure officials that the proposed deal ‌was not overly favorable to Iran, which struck several Gulf states during the war. "We're not going to do anything that undermines the security of our allies, our longstanding allies in the region," he ​told reporters in Kuwait. U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Iran had agreed ​to nuclear inspections into "infinity," while Tehran said it had made no such concession.