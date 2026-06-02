Fulham announce departure of head coach Marco Silva after five years in the job
The 48-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to his native Portugal with Benfica
Fulham have announced the departure of head coach Marco Slva after five years at the club.
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The 48-year-old had been the third-longest serving boss in the Premier League and leaves amid speculation he could join Benfica in his native Portugal.
In an open letter to Fulham supporters, Silva said: "To our fans – I asked you, from day one, to always be with us.
"And that’s what you did these past five years. We achieved a lot together. My staff and I always felt your support. It will never be forgotten.
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"Fulham will always be in my heart, and sooner or later I will be back at Craven Cottage."
Silva’s potential move to Benfica, who finished third in the Portuguese top flight this season, would see him replace Jose Mourinho, who is widely reported to be on his way back to Real Madrid for a second spell.
It has also been reported that Mourinho's official appointment could be delayed by the upcoming presidential elections at Real this weekend.
In a statement, Fulham owner Shahid Khan said the club will appoint "a new leader in a timely but deliberate manner, who will meet the standards of our club and expectations of our fans throughout the world."
Silva guided the Cottagers to their first league title in 21 years when they won the Championship in 2021-22, his first season, to seal promotion back to the Premier League, then secured a top-half finish in the following campaign.
An unforgettable five years. 👏 pic.twitter.com/Iz3BGnYAfK— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) June 2, 2026
Silva also steered Fulham to their record Premier League points tally, 54 in 2025, as well as four quarter-finals across domestic cup competitions, taking them all the way to the Carabao Cup semi-finals in 2024.
Khan added: "Marco Silva leaves our club with my gratitude and best wishes. Fulham and Marco were an excellent fit for five seasons, but change is inevitable in this game, and we've accordingly prepared for this moment.
"The talent in our squad, our historic home ground of Craven Cottage, our faithful supporters, and my commitment to backing the club, all make Fulham an extraordinarily attractive destination for an incoming head coach."