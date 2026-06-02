The 48-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to his native Portugal with Benfica

Marco Silva will leave Fulham after five years in charge. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Fulham have announced the departure of head coach Marco Slva after five years at the club.

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The 48-year-old had been the third-longest serving boss in the Premier League and leaves amid speculation he could join Benfica in his native Portugal. In an open letter to Fulham supporters, Silva said: "To our fans – I asked you, from day one, to always be with us. "And that’s what you did these past five years. We achieved a lot together. My staff and I always felt your support. It will never be forgotten. Read more: Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish reveals cancer diagnosis Read more: England announce squad numbers for World Cup

Silva has been linked with Benfica. Picture: Getty

"Fulham will always be in my heart, and sooner or later I will be back at Craven Cottage." Silva’s potential move to Benfica, who finished third in the Portuguese top flight this season, would see him replace Jose Mourinho, who is widely reported to be on his way back to Real Madrid for a second spell. It has also been reported that Mourinho's official appointment could be delayed by the upcoming presidential elections at Real this weekend. In a statement, Fulham owner Shahid Khan said the club will appoint "a new leader in a timely but deliberate manner, who will meet the standards of our club and expectations of our fans throughout the world." Silva guided the Cottagers to their first league title in 21 years when they won the Championship in 2021-22, his first season, to seal promotion back to the Premier League, then secured a top-half finish in the following campaign.

An unforgettable five years. 👏 pic.twitter.com/Iz3BGnYAfK — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) June 2, 2026