Marcus Fakana, 19, was killed when Marwaan Mohamed Huseen, 20, crashed his BMW into a lorry while fleeing from the Metropolitan Police. Picture: Fakana Family

By Henry Moore

A driver has admitted killing a British teenager in a car crash just three months after he was freed from jail in Dubai.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Marcus Fakana, 19, was killed when Marwaan Mohamed Huseen, 20, crashed his BMW into a lorry while fleeing from the Metropolitan Police. Fakana, who was a passenger in the BMW, was thrown in a Dubai prison after having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl when he was 18. A second passenger in the vehicle was also badly hurt in the crash, which happened in the early hours of October 3 last year in Tottenham, north London. Read more: Driver dead and at least 37 injured as second Spanish train derails in Barcelona

Protest Bring Marcus Home outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in Central London. Picture: Alamy

At Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, Huseen appeared by videolink from HMP Pentonville to plead guilty to causing the death of Mr Fakana by dangerous driving. Huseen, who admits being uninsured and unlicensed at the time, also pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving to another of the passengers in the BMW. The fatal smash happened just three months after Fakana was freed from prison in Dubai. He had been with his parents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the summer 2024 when, at the age of 18, he had a holiday romance with a 17-year-old girl from London. The teenager spent around a year in prison before being freed thanks to a royal pardon from Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. At the time of the fatal car crash, the Met Police said officers were attempting to stop a “vehicle of interest” in Pretoria Road, Tottenham, and after a short pursuit they temporarily lost sight of the vehicle. When officers then drove in to The Roundway, they found the vehicle had been involved in a crash. “Police were on patrol at around 00.52hrs when they attempted to stop a vehicle of interest on Pretoria Road, N18,” Scotland Yard said in a statement. “After pursuing the vehicle for around 60 seconds, police temporarily lost sight before locating the vehicle on The Roundway, N17, where it had been involved in a collision.

Wood Green Crown Court, London. Picture: Alamy