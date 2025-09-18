Barcelona's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Champions League. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Marcus Rashford reminded Manchester United of what they are missing with a stunning double to ease Barcelona to a 2-1 Champions League victory at Newcastle.

The 27-year-old loanee, who scored in the Red Devils' Carabao Cup final victory over the Magpies in 2023, broke the deadlock at St James' Park with a 58th-minute header and then rifled home a second from distance in front of England boss Thomas Tuchel to make Eddie Howe's men pay for missed chances earlier in the game. Anthony Gordon, who returned from a domestic suspension in place of record signing Nick Woltemade, and Harvey Barnes both might have put the hosts in front before the break as they enjoyed the better of the chances, if not the possession, before Rashford's intervention. However, there was to be no repeat of Newcastle's famous Faustino Asprilla-inspired 3-2 win over the Catalan aristocrats 28 years ago as they were taught a harsh lesson about life at European football's top table despite Gordon's late strike. St James' reverberated to a cacophony from the stands as Barnes and Gordon combined to harry Barca keeper Joan Garcia and defender Pau Cubarsi into early errors in a high-octane start to proceedings.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe acknowledges the crowd at the final whistle the Champions League league phase match. Picture: Alamy