Hollywood star Margot Robbie has lifted the lid on her life as a Clapham resident - sharing an anecdote about getting booted out of iconic local nightclub Infernos.

“This place is so fun, you can’t get kicked out of there, you can do anything in Infernos, and you can’t get kicked out,” they told her.

She met her roommates while on a job in Belgium, who first told her about the infamous venue.

Robbie has previously revealed how living in a Clapham houseshare were some of the “best days” of her life.

That includes one of its most iconic spots, Infernos- a cheesy haunt with sticky carpeted floors that is often flooded with students.

Speaking on a podcast, she revealed how she was ​​kicked out of “'most of the clubs” in the area during her time living in the area.

“So we all had a weekend in London… and of course, we went to Infernos, and within about 15 minutes, we got kicked out.

“And while we're getting dragged out by security, I was screaming, “but this is Infernos, you can’t get kicked out of Infernos,” Robbie told the Table Manners podcast.

She added: “The bouncer was like, ‘look, we allow most things, but when your friend does… then we kick you out’, and I was like, ‘okay, fair enough’.”

Robbie also revealed that she was banned from most clubs after getting kicked out of so many.

When asked how many clubs Robbie had been kicked out of, she replied: “Most of the clubs in Clapham I’d say, have kicked us out, for a while we were banned at a number of places.

“So we ended up all deciding to move in together, and I had gone back to America at that point, and so we were looking online, and the guys were like, ‘oh, it’s a sign, this place is down the road from Infernos’.

“So we literally signed our lease just because it was down the road from Infernos.”Robbie also shared how she had become friends with the owners of her local off-licence and invited them to a movie premiere as they “never believed” she was famous.

“I was like, ‘Johnny and Neil, I’d love for you to come, I’ve got a premiere’, and they were like, ‘you?’, and I was like ‘yeah. I’m in the movie’,” Robbie said.

She added: “I showed them the invite, and I was like, ‘that’s me, that’s my face’, and they were like, ‘it’s not you, that’s Will Smith’, and I’m like, ‘that’s Will Smith, but next to Will Smith, that’s me’.

“And they wouldn’t believe me, and I said, ‘just come to the premiere and see for yourself’, they didn’t come.“They now know that I work in the movies, and sometimes we go back and visit, just to say hi.”

Robbie stars as Cathy in Emerald Fennel's adaptation of Wuthering Heights, which hits UK cinemas on February 13.