Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has vowed to lead the country "when the right time comes".

The Nobel Peace Prize winner made the comments just a day after she gave the US President Donald Trump her medal in what she decribed as a recognition of his commitment to Venezuela's freedom.

"I believe I will be elected, when the right time comes, as president of Venezuela - the first woman president of Venezuela,” she told Fox News.

"I want to serve my country where I am more useful. I got a mandate, and I have that mandate," Ms Machado added.

The statement follows Ms Machado's meeting with Trump at the White House on Thursday, where she confirmed the extraordinary gift to reporters in an apparent attempt to win back the US President's favour.

She also visited Congress to meet US senators on her Washington trip.

