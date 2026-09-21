Mariah Carey has announced three UK 'Christmastime' shows for 2026, and fans can buy tickets this week.

The Birmingham, London, and Manchester shows will be in November and December to provide a sparkling start to the season from the self-appointed Queen of Christmas.

From a festive perspective, Carey is best known for her 1994 hit All I Want for Christmas Is You but has released two seasonal albums and regularly tours in the run-up to the holidays.

She wrote on Instagram: "My Christmastime Tour is coming to the UK & Malta! I can’t wait to celebrate with you all!"

It has already been a big year for Carey, having sung at the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony and released her 16th studio album, Here For It All.

She also broke up with Bryan Tanaka, her boyfriend of seven years, in February.

Tanaka said on Instagram: “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared."

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