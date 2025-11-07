Marie Curie is calling for more councils in England to exempt terminally ill people from council tax.

The charity has already secured commitments from 16 councils to drop the tax for people at the end of their lives and hopes more will follow.

Manchester City Council introduced council tax relief in the summer, followed by Barnsley, which brought in the change last month.

Councils in Bristol, Salford and Preston have also made commitments, with schemes expected to go live soon in those areas.

Marie Curie said 11 more councils have passed supportive motions to explore introducing a dedicated relief policy, including those in Newcastle, Wakefield, Wirral, Pendle, Newark and Sherwood, South Gloucestershire, Milton Keynes, Blackburn with Darwen, Liverpool, Burnley and Sheffield.

It now wants these councils to implement the changes soon and encourages more to follow.

The charity said an estimated 111,000 people die in poverty every year in the UK.