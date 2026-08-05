Marie-France van Heel told Andy Burnham, "Not again, they’ve told you twice they don’t want you," when he suggested he could run for Labour leader.

The Prime Minister has said that his wife, known as Frankie, "took some persuading" to allow him to quit as Mayor of Greater Manchester to run for the Labour leadership.

Mr Burnham took the Manchester Mayoral role in 2017, having lost the Labour leadership election in 2010 to Ed Miliband and 2015 to Jeremy Corbyn.

He told Elizabeth Day's podcast How to Fail: “She was like: ‘Not again; they’ve told you twice they don’t want you,’

“She took some persuading to be honest, because I guess she didn’t want to see me go through it all again and then end up the wrong side at the end of it, but she gives me good advice."

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