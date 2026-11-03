Marina Litvinenko, the wife of former Russian spy turned whistleblower Alexander Litvinenko, has warned about the impact of Russian money within the UK.

By Flaminia Luck

The wife of Alexander Litvinenko, the spy turned whistleblower who was assassinated in London in 2006, has told LBC that Russian money in the UK could be used against civilians.

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Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, Marina Litvinenko warned that Russia doesn't "need to send even GRU or FSB" because money here in UK "might be used against ordinary people." When probed if people in the UK should be worried, Ms Litvinenko said: "I don’t like to disappoint people to say it’s too late to be alarmed, because everything what should be done, it should be done earlier." Mr Litvinenko's tea was poisoned with polonium, a rare radioactive isotope, in 2006. He died in hospital 22 days later. The 43-year-old ex-KGB officer fell ill after a meeting with former contacts at the Millennium hotel in Knightsbridge. Russia has always denied involvement in his death but in 2026 the European Court of Human Rights ruled they were responsible, with the assassination was suspected to have been signed off by Vladimir Putin himself, a 2016 inquiry found.

Litvinenko died following the presence of the radioactive polonium-210 in his body. Picture: Natasja Weitsz/Getty

Ms Litvinenko said "we don’t know nothing about" Russian President Vladimir Putin. She described him as an "unknown person". "We really don’t know his past. We really don’t know what is present. We don’t know nothing about him." Marr added he was an "anonymous blur of a person." Ms Litvinenko replied: "I would say he is just a virtual - everything what was created in 2000, this was just made someone from KGB president of Russia." She added that when her husband first met Putin in the beginning of his career as director of FSB, there was an "immediate not clash, but understanding. These people don’t like each other." She went on: "And not only dislike. Sasha [Alexander Litvinenko] was dangerous. "He has information what might be not for Putin is possible to keep and anybody will know."

Marina Litvinenko. Picture: LBC

Ms Litvinenko said Tony Blair was "very friendly" with the Russian president in 2000. "He invited Vladimir Putin to this international club of leaders, and he believed he’s the right person now in the top of Russian government. "But after that, it was a different government, different leaders, but it still be believing we might make this good relationship with Russia. "And if you say, 'Peep trading, we’re going to buy gas and oil, it means you’re never going to harm us. "But everything’s changed in 2018." Marr added: "Of course, after your husband’s death, there was then the Salisbury poisonings as well. So there is a pattern here."