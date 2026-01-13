France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen returned to court to appeal an embezzlement conviction, with her 2027 presidential ambitions hanging on the outcome of the case.

The room was packed with a crowd of dozens of reporters and general public.

As the trial was starting, she stood up silently in front of the panel of three judges while reasons for the proceedings were being read by the president of the court.

Ms Le Pen did not talk at her arrival at the courthouse.

She was given a five-year ban from holding elected office, two years of house arrest with an electronic bracelet, a further two-year suspended sentence and a 100,000 euro (£86,000) fine.

Ms Le Pen, 57, is seeking to overturn a March ruling that found her guilty of misusing European Parliament funds.

Read More: French far-right leader Marine Le Pen jailed for four years and banned from politics after embezzlement trial

Read More: French far-right leader Marine Le Pen vows to fight election ban after embezzlement conviction

"I hope I'll be able to convince the judges of my innocence," Ms Le Pen told reporters Monday.

"It's a new court with new judges. The case will be reset, so to speak."

She was seen as the potential front-runner to succeed President Emmanuel Macron in the 2027 election until last year's ruling, which sent shock waves through French politics.

Ms Le Pen denounced it as "a democratic scandal".

Her National Rally party has been coming out on top in opinion polls, and Ms Le Pen alleged that the judicial system brought out "the nuclear bomb" to prevent her from becoming France's president.

The appeal trial, involving Le Pen and 11 other defendants, is scheduled to last for five weeks.

A panel of three judges at the appeals court in Paris is expected to announce its verdict at a later date, possibly before summer.

Several scenarios are possible, from acquittal to another conviction that may or may not bar her from running in 2027.

She could also face an even tougher punishment if convicted anew - up to 10 years in prison and a one million euro (£860,000) fine.

In March, Ms Le Pen and other party officials were convicted of using money intended for EU parliamentary assistants who instead had other duties between 2004 and 2016, in violation of EU rules.

Some actually did work for the party, known as the National Front at the time, in French domestic politics, the court said.

In handing down the sentence, the judge said Ms Le Pen was at the heart of a "system" set up to siphon off EU parliament funds - including to pay for her bodyguard and her chief of staff.

All suspects denied wrongdoing, and Ms Le Pen argued the money was used in a legitimate way.

The judge said Ms Le Pen and the others did not enrich themselves personally.

The legal proceedings initially stemmed from a 2015 alert raised by Martin Schulz, then-president of the European Parliament, to French authorities.

The case and its fallout weigh heavily on Ms Le Pen's political future after more than a decade spent trying to bring the far right into France's political mainstream.

Since taking over the party from her late father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, in 2011, she has sought to shed its reputation for racism and antisemitism, changing its name, expelling her father in 2015 and softening both the party's platform and her own public image.

That strategy has paid dividends.

The National Rally is now the largest single political group in France's lower house of parliament and has built a broad network of elected officials across the country.

Ms Le Pen stepped down as party president in 2021 to focus on the presidential race, handing the role to Jordan Bardella, now 30.

If she is ultimately prevented from running in 2027, Mr Bardella is widely expected to be her successor.

His popularity has surged, particularly among younger voters, though some within the party have questioned his leadership.

Ms Le Pen's potential conviction would be "deeply worrying for (France's) democracy," Mr Bardella said on Monday in a new year address.